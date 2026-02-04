Contour Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service From Carlsbad, NM to Albuquerque, NM and Denver, CO

SMYRNA, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contour Airlines is excited to announce new air service at Cavern City Airport (CNM), providing travelers with convenient nonstop flights to Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ) and Denver International Airport (DEN). Service is scheduled to begin on March 1, 2026, expanding travel options for the Carlsbad region and strengthening connectivity to major domestic and international destinations.

Contour Airlines will operate the new routes using its 30-seat regional jet, offering passengers a comfortable and reliable travel experience. Each flight features extra legroom, complimentary snacks and beverages, and one free checked bag with every fare.

Through Contour's interline agreements, travelers flying from Carlsbad will have access to seamless connections at both Albuquerque and Denver. These partnerships allow passengers to book a single itinerary and connect easily to hundreds of destinations worldwide.

"We're thrilled to bring Contour's service to Carlsbad and Cavern City Airport," said Ben Munson, President of Contour Airlines. "This new service reflects our commitment to connecting underserved communities with reliable, comfortable air travel. With nonstop flights to Albuquerque and Denver, and access to major airline partners, Carlsbad travelers will have more convenient connections than ever before."

The new flights will support both business and leisure travel while improving regional access to key hub airports.

Flight Schedule:



Route Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency CNM – ABQ 8:30 AM 9:45 AM Daily ABQ – CNM 11:45 AM 1:00 PM Daily CNM – DEN 2:10 PM 3:55 PM Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays,

Fridays, & Sundays DEN – CNM 4:50 PM 6:40 PM Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays,

Fridays, & Sundays

"The City of Carlsbad is very excited to welcome jet service to our community" said Carlsbad Mayor Rick Lopez. "This is something that has been long overdue, and our community deserves access to a larger airline that meets the needs of our growing population and local industries. We appreciate Contour Airlines for investing in Carlsbad and recognizing the potential of our region."

For more information, please visit www.contourairlines.com. For customer inquiries or travel assistance, please contact us at (888) 332-6686.

About Contour:

Contour Airlines offers a premium airline product that includes a complimentary first checked bag and snack and beverage service on all domestic flights. Contour operates a growing fleet of regional jets featuring leather seating with expanded legroom in every row. Tickets are available for purchase on Contour's website at contourairlines.com , by calling the Contour call center at (888) 332-6686, and through local and online travel agencies. Travelers can also book seamless connections with Contour's interline partners; Alaska, American, JetBlue, and United Airlines.

SOURCE Contour Airlines