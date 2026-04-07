Contour Airlines Announces New Nonstop Flights from Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri to Nashville, Tennessee

SMYRNA, Tenn., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contour Airlines is excited to announce the launch of new nonstop service connecting Waynesville–St. Robert Regional Airport (TBN) in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, with Nashville International Airport (BNA). The new route will begin on June 1, 2026, further expanding travel options for residents, businesses, and visitors across central Missouri.

The Nashville service will operate five (5) times weekly, complementing Contour's existing daily (7x weekly) service to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). Together, these routes provide travelers with convenient access to two major hubs, opening the door to seamless connections across the country.

Contour Airlines will operate the new service using its 30-seat regional jet, delivering a comfortable and reliable travel experience. Each flight offers extra legroom along with complimentary snacks and beverages.

Flight Schedule:

Route Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency TBN → BNA 12:10 PM 1:35 PM Monday, Wednesday, Thursday,

Friday, Sunday BNA → TBN 2:15 PM 3:40 PM Monday, Wednesday, Thursday,

Friday, Sunday

"We're excited to introduce nonstop service between Fort Leonard Wood and Nashville, giving our customers a convenient and reliable new way to travel," said Ben Munson, President of Contour Airlines. "This new route makes it easier for travelers to connect beyond Nashville, opening access to a wide range of destinations across the country with greater convenience."

For more information, please visit www.contourairlines.com. For customer inquiries or travel assistance, please contact us at (888) 332-6686.

About Contour:

Contour Airlines offers a premium airline product that includes a complimentary snack and beverage service on all flights. Contour operates a growing fleet of regional jets featuring leather seating with expanded legroom in every row. Tickets are available for purchase on Contour's website at contourairlines.com, by calling the Contour call center at (888) 332-6686, and through local and online travel agencies. Travelers can also book seamless connections with Contour's interline partners; Alaska, American, JetBlue, and United Airlines.

SOURCE Contour Airlines