Contour Airlines Announces New Nonstop Flights from Merced, CA to Los Angeles, CA and Las Vegas, NV

SMYRNA, Tenn., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contour Airlines is proud to introduce new nonstop service from Merced Yosemite Regional Airport (MCE) in Merced, California, enhancing travel options for residents across the Central Valley. Beginning July 1, 2026, travelers will have access to direct flights from Merced to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Harry Reid International Airport (LAS).

The new service will include daily flights to Los Angeles and five weekly departures to Las Vegas, providing both leisure and business travelers with added flexibility and convenient access to two of the region's most sought-after destinations.

Flight Schedule:

Los Angeles (LAX) Schedule:

MCE to LAX: 9:45 AM – 11:20 AM

LAX to MCE: 11:55 AM – 1:35 PM

Days operated: Daily

Las Vegas (LAS) Schedule:

MCE to LAS: 2:30 PM – 4:05 PM

LAS to MCE: 5:00 PM – 6:35 PM

Days operated: Monday, Wednesdays, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

"We are thrilled to introduce service in Merced and provide the community with direct access to two of the West Coast's most sought-after destinations," said Ben Munson, President of Contour Airlines. "These routes not only make travel more convenient for local residents and businesses but also support economic growth by strengthening Merced's connectivity to key markets. We look forward to delivering a dependable and comfortable travel experience for all our passengers."

Local leaders also expressed strong support for the new service.

"The City of Merced is proud to welcome Contour Airlines and the expanded air service it brings to our community," said Matthew Serratto, Mayor of the City of Merced. "These new routes to Las Vegas and Los Angeles provide valuable travel options for both visitors and our residents, whether traveling for business or leisure. Strengthening our regional connectivity is a key step in supporting economic growth, enhancing tourism, and improving quality of life for the people we serve."

"This partnership and these new flights enhance the convenience and accessibility of air travel for our passengers, and we look forward to providing a high-quality experience for everyone who travels through our airport," said Rhett Williams, Merced Yosemite Regional Airport Manager.

Contour Airlines will operate the new service using its 30-seat regional jet, delivering a comfortable and reliable travel experience. Each flight offers extra legroom along with complimentary snacks and beverages.

For more information, please visit www.contourairlines.com. For customer inquiries or travel assistance, please contact us at (888) 332-6686.

About Contour:

Contour Airlines offers a premium airline product that includes a complimentary snack and beverage service on all flights. Contour operates a growing fleet of regional jets featuring leather seating with expanded legroom in every row. Tickets are available for purchase on Contour's website at contourairlines.com, by calling the Contour call center at (888) 332-6686, and through local and online travel agencies. Travelers can also book seamless connections with Contour's interline partners; Alaska, American, JetBlue, and United Airlines.

SOURCE Contour Airlines