Contour Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service Between Dominica and Trinidad & Tobago

The airline will also provide one-stop, same plane service between San Juan and St. Thomas to Trinidad & Tobago

SMYRNA, Tenn., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contour Airlines is pleased to announce new nonstop service between Douglas-Charles Airport (DOM) in Dominica and Piarco International Airport (POS) in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. Beginning October 5, 2026, the new route will operate twice weekly, establishing an important new air service between the Eastern Caribbean and one of the region's key commercial gateways. The airline will also provide one-stop, same plane service between Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU) in San Juan and POS as well as between Cyril E. King Airport (STT) in St. Thomas.

Contour Airlines ERJ-135

This new service is expected to significantly strengthen regional connectivity by providing travelers with a more direct and convenient option between Dominica and Trinidad & Tobago. The route enhances access to connecting travel throughout the Caribbean while also supporting continued growth in inbound tourism, commerce, and business activity in both markets.

"We are excited to continue expanding our Caribbean network with the addition of nonstop service between Dominica and Trinidad & Tobago," said Ben Munson, President of Contour Airlines. "This route strengthens connectivity within the Eastern Caribbean by making travel more convenient for residents, businesses, and visitors alike. Whether traveling for work, family, or leisure, passengers will benefit from a fast, comfortable, and reliable travel option while supporting stronger economic and tourism ties between these two vibrant destinations."

Local officials in both Dominica and Trinidad & Tobago also welcomed the announcement, highlighting the importance of expanded air service in supporting tourism growth and regional economic development.

"This direct jet service to Trinidad upgrades the visitor experience by offering greater comfort, speed, and reliability. said Hon. Denise Charles-Pemberton, Minister of Tourism in Dominica. "Trinidad is a great market for Dominica's tourism sector. We are particularly excited about the strong appeal this route holds for nature enthusiasts and festival lovers from Trinidad. We share a passion for birding—Trinidad's world-renowned birdwatching community will find a perfect complement in Dominica's pristine rainforests and unparalleled avian diversity, home to many unique species. Visitors will also discover exceptional hiking through our lush landscape, world-class diving opportunities, and an array of health and wellness experiences—from spa retreats to holistic wellness programs. The service also restores seamless travel through Piarco International (POS), with excellent onward connections. We look forward to welcoming many more friends from Trinidad to experience our unique offerings."

Flights will operate twice weekly according to the following schedule:

Route Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency DOM → POS 6:05 PM 7:25 PM Monday & Thursday POS → DOM 8:30 AM 9:50 AM Tuesday & Friday

One-stop flights will operate weekly according to the following schedule:

Route Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency POS → SJU 8:30 AM 11:50 AM Tuesday SJU → POS 4:05 PM 7:25 PM Thursday

Route Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency POS → STT 8:30 AM 11:45 AM Friday STT → POS 4:00 PM 7:25 PM Monday

Flights will be operated with Contour's fleet of 30-seat regional jet aircraft, offering passengers extra legroom, complimentary snacks, and inflight service.

For further details, please visit www.contourairlines.com or contact Customer Service at (888) 332-6686.

About Contour

Contour Airlines offers a premium airline product that includes a complimentary snack and beverage service on all flights. Contour operates a growing fleet of regional jets featuring leather seating with expanded legroom in every row. Tickets are available for purchase on Contour's website at contourairlines.com, by calling the Contour call center at (888) 332-6686, and through local and online travel agencies. Travelers can also book seamless connections with Contour's interline partners; Alaska, American, JetBlue, United, and Winair.

SOURCE Contour Airlines