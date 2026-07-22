Contour Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service Between St. Thomas and St. Maarten

SMYRNA, Tenn., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contour Airlines today announced new nonstop service connecting two of the Caribbean's most iconic destinations: St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and St. Maarten. The new route will operate between Cyril E. King Airport (STT) and Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM), beginning October 5, 2026, providing travelers with a convenient and seamless connection between the islands.

Contour Airlines ERJ-135

The addition of this service enhances regional connectivity across the northeastern Caribbean, strengthening ties between two vibrant island economies while improving access for both residents and visitors. The route is expected to support tourism growth, business travel, and inter-island mobility, offering a reliable air service between St. Thomas and St. Maarten.

"Contour is proud to continue expanding air service throughout the Caribbean with meaningful routes that connect communities, support tourism, and improve access between islands," said Ben Munson, President of Contour Airlines. "This new nonstop service between St. Thomas and St. Maarten reflects our ongoing commitment to providing convenient, reliable, and comfortable air travel options across the region."

Leaders in the U.S. Virgin Islands welcomed the new service as another step toward strengthening regional travel and creating new opportunities for visitors and local communities alike.

"We are excited about the addition of this new Contour Airlines flight between St. Thomas and St. Maarten, which further expands the connectivity between the U.S. Virgin Islands and the broader Caribbean," said Jennifer Matarangas-King, Commissioner of Tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands. "This new service not only makes it easier for travelers to explore the region, but also strengthens the longstanding family, cultural, and business connections that have united our islands for generations. We look forward to welcoming even more visitors to experience all that the U.S. Virgin Islands has to offer."

Officials at Princess Juliana International Airport echoed that sentiment, highlighting the importance of expanded regional air service and Contour's continued investment in St. Maarten.

"We are pleased to welcome Contour Airlines' continued investment in Sint Maarten through the launch of nonstop service to St. Thomas and the expansion of its San Juan operations," said Michael Cleaver, Chief Executive Officer of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA). "Every new route strengthens the connectivity that is so vital to island communities. It strengthens regional ties, expands opportunities for business and tourism, enhances mobility for our residents and gives travelers greater choice in how they connect across the Caribbean and beyond.

We value Contour Airlines as a trusted regional partner and appreciate the confidence they continue to place in PJIA and in Sint Maarten. This milestone reflects what can be achieved through strong partnerships and the unwavering commitment of our airport team to creating an environment where airlines can grow and for passengers' benefit."

Flight Schedule (Twice Weekly Service)

Mondays:

STT → SXM: 11:35 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

SXM → STT: 1:15 p.m. – 2:10 p.m.

Fridays:

STT → SXM: 12:35 p.m. – 1:35 p.m.

SXM → STT: 2:30 p.m. – 3:25 p.m.

Flights will be operated with Contour's fleet of 30-seat regional jet aircraft, offering passengers extra legroom, complimentary snacks, and inflight service designed to enhance the overall travel experience.

For further details, please visit Contour Airlines. For customer inquiries or travel assistance, kindly contact (888) 332-6686.

About Contour

Contour Airlines offers a premium airline product that includes a complimentary snack and beverage service on all flights. Contour operates a growing fleet of regional jets featuring leather seating with expanded legroom in every row. Tickets are available for purchase on Contour's website at contourairlines.com, by calling the Contour call center at (888) 332-6686, and through local and online travel agencies. Travelers can also book seamless connections with Contour's interline partners; Alaska, American, JetBlue, United, and Winair.

SOURCE Contour Airlines