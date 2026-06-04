Contour Airlines Announces New Seasonal Flights from Altoona, Pennsylvania to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

SMYRNA, Tenn., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contour Airlines is excited to announce new seasonal nonstop service between Altoona-Blair County Airport (AOO) and Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR), offering travelers across Central Pennsylvania a faster and more convenient way to reach the South Carolina coast this summer.

Beginning July 1, 2026, the new route will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays through August 22, 2026, making family vacations, weekend getaways, and beach escapes more accessible than ever for the Altoona community.

The seasonal schedule will operate as follows:

AOO → MYR: 1:15 p.m. – 3:05 p.m.

1:15 p.m. – 3:05 p.m. MYR → AOO: 3:45 p.m. – 5:35 p.m.

The new seasonal service gives Altoona-area travelers convenient nonstop access to sunny beaches, family vacations, weekend getaways, and summer adventures along the South Carolina coast. With direct flights to Myrtle Beach, residents can spend less time driving to distant airports and more time enjoying their vacation, all while benefiting from the convenience of flying close to home.

"We're excited to give the Altoona community an additional route that travelers can truly benefit from during the busy summer season," said Ben Munson, President of Contour Airlines. "This new nonstop service to Myrtle Beach creates an easy and convenient way for families, vacationers, and beachgoers to enjoy summer travel without the hassle of driving to larger airports."

Tracy Plessinger, Airport Manager of Altoona-Blair County Airport, added, "We appreciate Contour's vote of confidence in AOO and our community. Contour's service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) has been very well received in Blair County and the surrounding areas, with record enplanements in 2025. We believe that the new direct service to Myrtle Beach International Airport fills an important need and will find the same acceptance. We look forward to continuing to work with Contour to fulfill all the air travel needs of our community."

Community leaders across the region also highlighted the positive impact the new seasonal service will bring to local travelers and tourism throughout Central Pennsylvania.

"This is a huge win for our region and for the many families who travel throughout the summer months. We're lucky to have an airport like Altoona-Blair County Airport that offers travelers an efficient, budget-friendly, and stress-free experience close to home. The addition of Myrtle Beach service gives residents and visitors throughout Central Pennsylvania even more access to convenient travel and family fun, while continuing to showcase the value and importance of our local airport," said Morgan Koziar, Director of Marketing and Operations for Discover Blair County.

Contour Airlines will operate the new service using its 30-seat regional jet, delivering a comfortable and reliable travel experience. Each flight offers extra legroom along with complimentary snacks and beverages.

For more information, please visit www.contourairlines.com. For customer inquiries or travel assistance, please contact us at (888) 332-6686.

About Contour:

Contour Airlines offers a premium airline product that includes a complimentary snack and beverage service on all flights. Contour operates a growing fleet of regional jets featuring leather seating with expanded legroom in every row. Tickets are available for purchase on Contour's website at contourairlines.com, by calling the Contour call center at (888) 332-6686, and through local and online travel agencies. Travelers can also book seamless connections with Contour's interline partners; Alaska, American, JetBlue, and United Airlines.

SOURCE Contour Airlines