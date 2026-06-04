Contour Airlines Announces New Seasonal Flights from Parkersburg, West Virginia to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

SMYRNA, Tenn., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contour Airlines is excited to announce new seasonal nonstop service between Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport (PKB) and Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR), operating from July 1, 2026, through August 15, 2026. The new route will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, giving travelers throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley convenient nonstop access to one of the East Coast's most popular beach destinations.

The seasonal schedule will operate as follows:

PKB → MYR: 11:50 a.m. – 1:35 p.m.

11:50 a.m. – 1:35 p.m. MYR → PKB: 2:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Contour Airlines will operate the new service using its 30-seat regional jet, delivering a comfortable and reliable travel experience. Each flight offers extra legroom along with complimentary snacks and beverages.

The new service marks another important step in expanding affordable and convenient air travel options for the Parkersburg region, while also helping drive tourism, economic opportunity, and regional connectivity.

"Myrtle Beach has long been one of the most requested leisure destinations for travelers in this region, and we are thrilled to bring this nonstop service to the community," said Ben Munson, President of Contour Airlines. "This route provides families, vacationers, and travelers throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley with an easy and stress-free way to reach the South Carolina coast. We are proud to continue investing in communities like Parkersburg and expanding access to reliable, convenient air service."

The addition of Myrtle Beach service is expected to provide significant value for residents throughout West Virginia and southeastern Ohio by reducing travel times and eliminating the need for long drives to larger airports. The route also reinforces Contour Airlines' commitment to connecting underserved communities with high-demand leisure destinations.

For more information, please visit www.contourairlines.com. For customer inquiries or travel assistance, please contact us at (888) 332-6686.

About Contour:

Contour Airlines offers a premium airline product that includes a complimentary snack and beverage service on all flights. Contour operates a growing fleet of regional jets featuring leather seating with expanded legroom in every row. Tickets are available for purchase on Contour's website at contourairlines.com, by calling the Contour call center at (888) 332-6686, and through local and online travel agencies. Travelers can also book seamless connections with Contour's interline partners; Alaska, American, JetBlue, and United Airlines.

SOURCE Contour Airlines