Contour Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service From Page, Arizona to Las Vegas, Nevada

SMYRNA, Tenn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contour Airlines is excited to announce the launch of new nonstop air service between Page Municipal Airport (PGA) and Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), providing the community of Page, Arizona with a convenient connection to one of the nation's most dynamic travel hubs. Service will begin on July 2, 2026, operating four times weekly on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

The new route will make it easier than ever for residents and visitors to access the world-class entertainment, dining, and business opportunities of Las Vegas, Nevada while also opening the door for more travelers to explore northern Arizona's iconic outdoor destinations, including Lake Powell, Horseshoe Bend, and Antelope Canyon.

For the Page community, the new flights represent expanded connectivity, improved access to healthcare and business travel, and a more convenient gateway to national and international destinations via Las Vegas. At the same time, the service provides Las Vegas travelers with direct access to one of the Southwest's most breathtaking outdoor recreation regions.

Contour Airlines will operate the new routes using its 30-seat regional jet, providing passengers with a comfortable and reliable travel experience. Each flight offers extra legroom along with complimentary snacks and beverages.

"Launching service between Page and Las Vegas is an exciting step for Contour Airlines and the communities we serve," said Ben Munson, President of Contour Airlines. "This new route makes it easier for travelers to experience Page's incredible outdoor destinations while giving residents convenient access to the connectivity and amenities of Las Vegas. We're proud to partner with the community and look forward to welcoming passengers onboard."

Flight Schedule:

Route Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency PGA → LAS 9:55 AM 11:00 AM Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, & Sundays LAS → PGA 12:15 PM 1:20 PM Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, & Sundays

For more information, please visit www.contourairlines.com. For customer inquiries or travel assistance, please contact us at (888) 332-6686.

About Contour:

Contour Airlines offers a premium airline product that includes a complimentary snack and beverage service on all flights. Contour operates a growing fleet of regional jets featuring leather seating with expanded legroom in every row. Tickets are available for purchase on Contour's website at contourairlines.com, by calling the Contour call center at (888) 332-6686, and through local and online travel agencies. Travelers can also book seamless connections with Contour's interline partners; Alaska, American, JetBlue, and United Airlines.

SOURCE Contour Airlines