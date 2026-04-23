Contour Airlines Announces Return of Seasonal Flights from Muscle Shoals, AL to Pensacola, FL

SMYRNA, Tenn., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contour Airlines is excited to announce the return of its seasonal nonstop service from Northwest Alabama Regional Airport (MSL) in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, to Pensacola International Airport (PNS) in Pensacola, Florida, starting May 6, 2026. The summer seasonal service will provide travelers with convenient, nonstop access to the Florida Gulf Coast, just in time for peak vacation season.

This returning route reinforces Contour's commitment to connecting regional communities with sought-after leisure destinations while delivering a comfortable and reliable travel experience. Flights will be operated on Contour's 30-seat regional jet, featuring extra legroom, complimentary snacks and beverages, and one free checked bag with every fare.

"We're pleased to bring back our seasonal Pensacola service for travelers in the Shoals area," said Ben Munson, President of Contour Airlines. "This route offers a simple, stress-free way to reach one of the Gulf Coast's most popular beach destinations without the need to drive to a larger airport."

Flight Schedule:

Route Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency MSL  PNS 12:50 PM 2:15 PM Wednesdays & Saturdays PNS  MSL 3:00 PM 4:25 PM Wednesdays & Saturdays

Highlighting the value of the returning service for the local community, airport leadership expressed strong support for the route.

"Contour Airlines beach service is back, offering flights from Northwest Alabama Regional Airport to Pensacola for passengers ready to enjoy sun, sea, and smiles," said Barry Griffith, Airport Director for Northwest Alabama Regional Airport. "We are excited to restart this seasonal flight and look forward to its continued success."

Leaders in Pensacola also emphasized the importance of the continued partnership and regional connectivity.

"We're excited to welcome back Contour Airlines' nonstop service to Muscle Shoals for a second year," said Pensacola International Airport's Executive Director, Matt Coughlin. "This route strengthens connectivity between two vibrant regions and reflects the continued demand for convenient, regional air service. Our partnership with Contour has been instrumental in expanding travel options for our passengers, and we're proud to see this service return as we continue building a more connected future for Pensacola and the surrounding communities."

For more information, please visit www.contourairlines.com. For customer inquiries or travel assistance, please contact us at (888) 332-6686.

About Contour

Contour Airlines offers a premium airline product that includes a complimentary snack and beverage service on all flights. Contour operates a growing fleet of regional jets featuring leather seating with expanded legroom in every row. Tickets are available for purchase on Contour's website at contourairlines.com, by calling the Contour call center at (888) 332-6686, and through local and online travel agencies. Travelers can also book seamless connections with Contour's interline partners; Alaska, American, JetBlue, and United Airlines.

SOURCE Contour Airlines