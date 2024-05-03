Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market size in Europe to record USD 4.75 billion growth from 2024-2028, Rising sustainable practices is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The contract furniture and furnishing market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 4.75 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of almost 5.1% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2024-2028

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Rising sustainable practices:

The European contract furniture and furnishing market is witnessing a noteworthy shift towards sustainability due to rising environmental worries about deforestation. With wood being a primary resource for furniture, the market's expansion significantly impacts deforestation rates, a critical concern linked to global warming.



To address this, companies are adopting sustainable practices, utilizing eco-friendly materials that are easily recyclable or renewable, such as bamboo. Additionally, many firms focus on reducing environmental harm by employing reclaimed materials and non-toxic stains.



These sustainable approaches not only mitigate environmental impacts but also appeal to environmentally conscious consumers, thereby driving market growth.

Major Challenges:

High cost of contract furniture and furnishing

This new furniture is great for getting work done and looking good, but it costs a lot. That makes it tough for people to switch up their office look whenever they want. Commercial furniture lasts longer since it's built tough to handle lots of use. But because it needs to be top-notch quality, it costs more.



So, folks lean towards cheaper contract furniture they can switch out without breaking the bank. This preference for cheaper options might slow down the growth of the contract furniture market in Europe .

Analyst Review

The European contract furniture and furnishing market encompasses a wide array of products catering to diverse sectors such as offices, hospitality, healthcare, and retail. From office desks and cabinets to ergonomic swivel chairs, the market is fueled by the demand for modern, functional, and durable furniture solutions.

With a focus on supporting new work environments, the market is witnessing a shift towards circular renting models and innovative pricing options. Businesses, both domestic and commercial, are increasingly investing in ergonomic equipment to enhance staff productivity. The rise of digitalization has led to the emergence of smart furniture solutions, contributing to the overall modernization of workspaces.

As businesses adapt to changing needs, turn-key solutions and soft contract services are gaining prominence, offering convenience and flexibility in furnishing projects. From desks and tables to cafeteria furniture, the market continues to evolve to meet the demands of different business areas, including hospitals, retail shops, and hospitality sectors.

Market Overview

In Europe, the contract furniture and furnishing market sees significant consumption of plastic and metal furniture, including worktops. Various furniture zones cater to domestic businesses, supporting new work environments. There's potential demand across product categories like chairs, stools, storage cabinets, and cafeteria tables and chairs, especially in hospitality sectors.

Intelligent furniture is gaining traction, aligning with the evolving needs of businesses. Average customer budgets influence purchasing processes, with market forecasts indicating steady growth. Leading players vie for market shares in this competitive landscape, responding to the demand for functional and stylish furnishings in hospitality and food services industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

End-user

Hospitality And Food Services



Offices And Home Offices



Retail Stores



Institutions



Others

Type

Turnkey Contract



Soft Contract

Geography

Europe

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

