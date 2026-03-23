Contractor Commerce brings rebate data to Instant Estimate software

HVAC companies can now provide customers with upfront information about relevant incentives, reducing friction around cost and affordability

LEBANON, Ohio, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contractor Commerce, a leading e-commerce and sale enablement platform built specifically for home service contractors, announces the launch of automated energy rebate integration within its Instant Estimate tool, empowering contractors to present rebate-adjusted pricing to homeowners in real time.

The new functionality automatically identifies eligible federal, state and local utility incentives and applies them directly within the online estimate journey, giving homeowners a clear view of their total savings and projected out-of-pocket costs.

Contractor Commerce has launched automated energy rebate integration within its Instant Estimate tool, empowering HVAC contractors to present rebate-adjusted pricing to homeowners in real time.

Reducing Friction in the Customer Journey

By embedding rebate data directly into the online estimate process, contractors can now provide transparent, savings-inclusive pricing before a homeowner ever picks up the phone. The result is a smoother buying experience, with greater transparency and trust as well as fewer questions about affordability.

"By automatically calculating eligible incentives within the estimate, we're giving homeowners clarity on what they'll actually pay," said Paul Redman, president of Contractor Commerce. "At the same time, we're giving contractors a powerful way to build confidence from the very first interaction."

Further Momentum for Contractor Commerce

The new rebate launch comes amid strong momentum for Contractor Commerce. The company was recently certified in the ServiceTitan App Marketplace, reinforcing its commitment to helping home service businesses streamline operations and drive sales.

"Homeowners are more motivated than ever to invest in energy-efficient upgrades," Redman said. "Contractors shouldn't have to manually track shifting rebate programs or rely on homeowners to find them. Our platform does the behind-the-scenes work, which means contractors can focus on closing more jobs while delivering a smooth, transparent buying experience."

For more information about Contractor Commerce, visit ContractorCommerce.com.

About Contractor Commerce

Contractor Commerce is the pioneer and industry leader in providing e-commerce services for contractors, offering plug-and-play online stores for home service companies so they can grow their sales and serve customers with convenience and transparent pricing. To learn more about Contractor Commerce and its innovative solutions, visit ContractorCommerce.com.

SOURCE Contractor Commerce