Contractor Commerce launches AI-powered conversational buying experience

New technology ushers in new era of e-commerce for home service contracting companies

LEBANON, Ohio , April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contractor Commerce, a leading e-commerce and sales enablement platform built specifically for home service contractors, announces the next evolution in its platform: a conversational buying experience that's powered by AI and designed to improve the way homeowners shop for residential services online.

By empowering home service professionals to establish their own virtual storefronts, Contractor Commerce has long championed a modern buying experience, fully aligned with the way consumers seek information on the web, including through guided buying journeys and seamless purchasing flows. With conversational buying, Contractor Commerce embeds AI directly into the shopping experience, allowing the end consumer to enjoy a more natural, personalized and responsive process.

"This shift from guided to conversational shopping builds on everything we've done up to this point," said Paul Redman, president of Contractor Commerce. "Our goal has always been to help contractors meet homeowners where they are. This advanced and intuitive approach will further that goal, and cement Contractor Commerce as a category leader."

Contractor Commerce's expanded capabilities are designed to reflect how homeowners buy today: researching options, comparing pricing and making decisions in a time and place that's most convenient to them. Features include:

An image upload option, allowing homeowners to submit photos of their home systems to receive specific, real-time recommendations.

Robust pricing tools, including quote comparisons and full rebate integration, enabling homeowners to fully assess their options and understand the fine print.

An AI agent-guided buying journey, providing homeowners with personalized assistance even when they are not fully sure what types of services they need.

"Our conversational buying platform is made for contractors, not retailers," Redman said. "The goal is to help businesses establish trust, improve their lead qualification process and capture after-hours demand, all while providing customers with a frictionless shopping experience."

For more information about Contractor Commerce, visit ContractorCommerce.com.

About Contractor Commerce

Contractor Commerce is the pioneer and industry leader in providing e-commerce services for contractors, offering plug-and-play online stores for home service companies so they can grow their sales and serve customers with convenience and transparent pricing. To learn more about Contractor Commerce and its innovative solutions, visit ContractorCommerce.com.

SOURCE Contractor Commerce