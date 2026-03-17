Contractor Commerce earns Certification in the ServiceTitan App Marketplace

The trusted e-commerce platform for the home service industry joins a select group of partners to complete the rigorous vetting process

LEBANON, Ohio, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contractor Commerce , a leading e-commerce platform built specifically for home service contractors, is now an officially Certified App in the ServiceTitan App Marketplace , marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to power digital sales for the trades.

ServiceTitan is one of the most widely-used software solutions in the skilled trades, providing comprehensive field service management solutions and broad third-party app integrations. Their app certification process involves careful, multi-step scrutiny, designed to raise the bar for Marketplace partners. The certification process verifies:

User security and privacy protocols

Reliability and performance standards

Truth in advertising (e.g., apps that do what they say they will do)

Certified apps undergo thorough review and testing so that ServiceTitan can vouch for them as production-ready integrations,

"This certification speaks to a broader shift happening across the trades," said Paul Redman, president of Contractor Commerce. "E-commerce has become something that homeowners simply expect. To meet that expectation, today's home service contractors must provide options to research, compare, and purchase services online."

By achieving certification in the ServiceTitan App Marketplace, Contractor Commerce joins a select group of software vendors who have completed the meticulous application process. In doing so, they help further position their e-commerce solution as a safe, secure and reliable option for trade professionals.

"Achieving certification in the ServiceTitan App Marketplace demonstrates Contractor Commerce's commitment to meeting our rigorous standards for security, reliability, and performance," said Nigel Pegg, VP of Product at ServiceTitan. "Our certification process is intentionally thorough to ensure that our customers can trust every Certified App to deliver real value. We're excited to recognize Contractor Commerce for completing this process and for helping contractors create seamless, modern buying experiences for their customers."

For more information about Contractor Commerce, visit ContractorCommerce.com .

For more information about ServiceTitan, visit servicetitan.com .

About Contractor Commerce

Contractor Commerce is the pioneer and industry leader in providing e-commerce services for contractors, offering plug-and-play online stores for home service companies so they can grow their sales and serve customers with convenience and transparent pricing. To learn more about Contractor Commerce and its innovative solutions, visit ContractorCommerce.com .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company's cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running. For more information, visit servicetitan.com .

SOURCE Contractor Commerce