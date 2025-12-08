Contractor Commerce selects Ripley PR as agency of record

Strategic partnership will amplify the tech innovator's mission to empower contractors with cutting-edge e-commerce tools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley PR, a global public relations agency specializing in skilled trades, franchising and B2B tech, has been named the public relations agency of record for Contractor Commerce, the technology company transforming how contractors sell online.

Contractor Commerce has chosen Ripley PR to strengthen its brand visibility and thought leadership across the home service field, including the plumbing, electrical and HVAC industries. The partnership will focus on expanding awareness of Contractor Commerce's innovative e-commerce tools, which enable contractors to offer products and services directly from their own custom-tailored websites.

"Ripley PR's unrivaled experience in both the home service and technology sectors makes them the ideal communications partner for our next stage of growth," said Paul Redman, president of Contractor Commerce. "We offer unique solutions that empower contractors to compete and thrive in the digital marketplace, and with the help of the Ripley team, our aim is to showcase what makes those solutions uniquely valuable."

Contractor Commerce offers contractors a plug-and-play online store platform that integrates seamlessly into existing websites, helping them generate sales 24/7 while improving customer experience and profitability. The company has experienced rapid growth in recent years, driven by its commitment to innovation and support for contractors navigating the evolving digital landscape. Using Contractor Commerce's software, contractors have generated close to $2 billion in estimates this year alone.

"Contractor Commerce is reshaping the future of the home service industry, providing advanced and one-of-a-kind software that enables growing contractors to convert more visitors into paying customers," said Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Ripley PR. "We look forward to elevating their impact as they continue empowering contractors to embrace e-commerce and modernize their customer experience."

Founded in 2013, Ripley PR has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America's Best PR Agencies and from Entrepreneur magazine as a Top Franchise Supplier. The agency represents leading brands in the home service, franchising and B2B sectors worldwide.

To learn more about Ripley PR, visit https://www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

About Contractor Commerce

Contractor Commerce is the pioneer and industry leader in providing e-commerce services for contractors, offering plug-and-play online stores for home service companies so they can grow their sales and serve customers with convenience and transparent pricing. To learn more about Contractor Commerce and its innovative solutions, visit ContractorCommerce.com.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, manufacturing and franchising. The agency has been recognized by the Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards as PR Agency of the Year (2025-2026) and by the Merit Awards as Best Communications/PR Agency (2025). Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including award recognition, crisis management and media relations, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business acumen and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results.

Ripley PR is also a member of The Worldcom Public Relations Group, the world's leading partnership of independently owned PR agencies whose members provide clients with on-demand access to in-depth communications experts. For more information, visit www.ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

SOURCE Ripley PR