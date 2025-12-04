Ripley PR strengthens leadership team to drive continued growth and industry specialization

The trusted public relations agency announces an expanded leadership structure, deepening its industry-specific expertise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley PR, a leading national public relations agency specializing in residential and commercial skilled trades, B2B technology, franchising and manufacturing, has announced a strategic realignment of its leadership team to support its continued growth and expand its specialized expertise across key industry sectors.

Ripley PR announces an expanded leadership team, with both Grayson Shockley and Anthony Cloud serving as managing directors.

As part of this realignment, Anthony Cloud has been promoted to managing director, B2C and franchising, and Grayson Shockley will serve as managing director, B2B. Together, they will lead Ripley PR's client service teams and help further refine the agency's industry-focused approach to public relations and communications strategy.

Cloud, who joined Ripley PR in October 2020, has held multiple roles within the agency, including brand manager and content specialist. His promotion recognizes his leadership in building strong client relationships and driving measurable results for the agency's home service contractors and franchise brands.

Shockley, an eight-year Ripley PR veteran, has long been a cornerstone of the agency's B2B division, guiding campaigns for manufacturing, home service vendors and construction technology across the country. His focused role will further strengthen Ripley PR's ability to develop tailored strategies for clients in these sectors.

"This new structure positions us for the next phase of growth," said Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Ripley PR. "By organizing our leadership around our key verticals, we're empowering our teams to go deeper into the industries we serve, creating true specialists who can deliver greater value and insights to our clients every day."

The new leadership structure is part of Ripley PR's broader strategy to expand its portfolio of specialized services.

Earlier this year, the company launched Adventure PR, a division dedicated to outdoor, RV and adventure-focused travel brands, joining Ripley PR's existing agency division, Orange Orchard, which serves clients committed to animal advocacy and environmental causes. Together, these agencies reflect Ripley PR's mission to pair deep industry knowledge with purpose-driven stories.

With these leadership changes and expanding divisions, Ripley PR continues to build a team of industry experts dedicated to delivering impactful, data-driven results, helping clients grow, communicate authentically and lead their industries.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, manufacturing and franchising. The agency has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the Top PR Agencies of 2024 and by the Merit Awards as Best Communications/PR Agency of 2025. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including award recognition, crisis management and media relations, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business acumen and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. In addition to its core B2B expertise, Ripley PR operates two specialized divisions: Adventure PR, dedicated to outdoor, RV and adventure-focused travel brands, and Orange Orchard, which serves clients committed to animal advocacy and environmental causes.

Ripley PR is also a member of The Worldcom Public Relations Group, the world's leading partnership of independently owned PR agencies whose members provide clients with on-demand access to in-depth communications experts. For more information, visit www.ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

