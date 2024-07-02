Contractor in Charge names Ripley PR agency of record

The leading provider of customer engagement solutions for the home service industry partners with skilled trades public relations experts to grow brand

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contractor in Charge, the top provider of start-to-finish 24-7 customer engagement, appointment booking, full-service bookkeeping and controller services for home service contractors, has selected Ripley PR, a global firm specializing in home services public relations, as its agency of record.

"The team at Contractor in Charge share our vision to help the hard-working men and women who are on the front lines of the home service industry," said Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Ripley PR. "We recognize the very real impact their services can have for business owners. We're proud to work with them to empower contractors and their teams work more effectively and profitably."

With trained industry-experienced employees and integration with a full range of cutting-edge technology platforms, Contractor in Charge allows business owners to cut costs while maintaining the same quality of service.

"I've known Heather for many years, and she and the Ripley PR team have a proven record of helping businesses in the home services sector grow into industry leaders," said Lynn Wise, CEO of Contractor in Charge. "They have the specialized skill to support their clients' success, and they have demonstrated unmatched expertise and knowledge of our field. We were looking for a true partner to help build the Contractor in Charge brand, and there was no question that Ripley PR was the agency for the job."

Contractor in Charge helps home service contractors grow by providing comprehensive customer engagement services, including live, 24-7 industry-trained customer engagement and call booking, monthly P&Ls and budgets, cash flow and planning, outbound appointment setting, administrative office tasks, dispatch, custom greeting, call screening and more.

For more information, visit https://contractorincharge.com/ .

Ripley PR was founded in 2013 with a focus on home services and franchising. The agency, which was named one of America's Top PR Agencies for 2024 by Newsweek and has made Entrepreneur Magazine's annual list of Best PR Agencies for Franchises for six consecutive years, offers strategic communications for its clients, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies. The agency's unique combination of expertise and creativity in public relations helps clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive franchise prospects to the brand.

To learn more about Ripley PR, visit https://www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

About Contractor in Charge



Contractor in Charge was established in 2016 to provide comprehensive office service for home service contractors, including live, 24-7 industry-trained customer engagement and call booking, monthly P&Ls and budgets, cash flow and planning, outbound appointment setting, administrative office tasks, dispatch, custom greeting, call screening and more. For more information, visit https://contractorincharge.com/ .

About Ripley PR



Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, manufacturing, BRB and franchising. Ripley PR was recently recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best PR Agencies for 2024, and has made Entrepreneur magazine's annual list of Best PR Agencies for Franchises for six consecutive years. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including award recognition, crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business acumen and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $508 million network of more than 1,100 communication professionals in more than 100 markets globally. For more information, visit www.ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

