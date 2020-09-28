ContraPest® Added to San Francisco Reduced Risk Pesticide List

PHOENIX, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, today confirmed that San Francisco has added ContraPest® to the Reduced Risk Pesticide List, which now permits ContraPest's expanded use in San Francisco.

The Integrated Pest Management Ordinance of San Francisco mandates a pesticide ban, which only allows select pesticide products to be used on city owned property. The San Francisco Reduced Risk Pesticide List (RRPL) catalogs those pesticide products approved for use. The San Francisco Department of the Environment performs extensive evaluations when deciding what products to accept to the list, focusing on factors such as efficacy and environmental impact. Products on the list are required to be used within an Integrated Pest Management strategy.

"San Francisco has a leadership position in effective, sustainable and safe pest control, and other jurisdictions follow San Francisco's lead. We are pleased with San Francisco's recognition that ContraPest is a useful addition to their integrated pest management strategies," said Kenneth Siegel, SenesTech's CEO. "This becomes especially significant as the rest of the state begins to adapt pest management strategies for the removal of second generation anticoagulant rodenticides, which will be necessary if and as AB1788 is signed by the Governor."

"We have been informed that San Francisco's experience thus far with ContraPest in the parks has been successful, and we also believe that multiple agencies intend to expand the use of ContraPest immediately," said Dr. Steven Krause, SenesTech's EVP of Sales and Marketing.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the model for pest management by targeting one of the root causes of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

We believe ContraPest® will establish a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in a decreased reliance on lethal options. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

