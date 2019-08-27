ContraPest® Deployment in Los Angeles, CA

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, announced today that the City of Los Angeles, CA will begin implementing ContraPest® into their current IPM programs with their city contracted pest company, Cats USA, at various locations.

Cats USA Pest Control provides residential and commercial service throughout Southern California using adaptive and innovative approaches at managing pests. Their goal is to promptly, safely and efficiently solve pest problems to create a safer, cleaner and greener environment for clients, their families and pets.

"Our ambition is to provide our customers with effective alternatives to the ever-growing concerns regarding anticoagulant rodenticides," said Michael Hunt, Service Manager of Cats USA. "ContraPest is a perfect fit and we are pleased to be able to integrate this state-of-the-art technology into our IPM portfolio."

ContraPest will initially be deployed at six animal shelters located throughout the Los Angeles area where companion animal safety remains a priority. An estimated 65 ContraPest stations will be installed across the animal shelters to provide a non-lethal approach at managing rodent populations at these facilities. SenesTech and Cats USA are working closely with the city, collaborating on additional deployments in populated downtown areas where rodent control remains a priority.

"Working with Michael and the city officials is a great opportunity for us. This will not only aid us in expanding ContraPest throughout California, this also aligns with SenesTech's vision of continuing to make animal safety and wildlife protection a priority," stated Brandy Pyzyna, Vice President of Scientific Operations and Technical Services.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the paradigm of pest management by targeting the root cause of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

We believe ContraPest® will establish a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in a decreased reliance on lethal options. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

