SenesTech's Evolve® Approved in New Zealand

Supporting New Zealand's Predator Free 2050 Initiative

Initial Stocking Order Fulfilled

PHOENIX, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES), a pioneer in fertility control solutions for managing rodent populations, is pleased to announce that Evolve® has been approved for use in New Zealand by the Ministry for Primary Industries. SenesTech's exclusive distribution partner, Evicom, has been shipped its initial stocking order.

Rodent overpopulation remains a major ecological and economic challenge in New Zealand, threatening native wildlife, agriculture, and urban environments. Evolve is a revolutionary birth control solution that restricts rodent reproduction at its source, offering a non-lethal, environmentally responsible alternative that seamlessly integrates into existing IPM strategies.

New Zealand's Predator Free 2050 initiative is one of the most ambitious conservation programs in the world, aiming to eradicate invasive predators such as rats, stoats, and possums to safeguard native species. New Zealand expects to spend over $4.5 billion on this program, explicitly counting on advancements in technology and the development of more efficient and effective eradication methods to accomplish their goals. Evolve represents an ideal partner for this effort, as it reduces rat populations without the collateral damage of poisons, preserving biodiversity and delicate ecosystems in line with New Zealand's conservation goals.

"We are delivering on our strategy to become the global leader in sustainable fertility control solutions for managing rat populations, while tapping into significant, high-growth markets that are actively seeking sustainable and effective alternatives to traditional rodenticides," said Joel Fruendt, President and CEO of SenesTech. "The Evolve products are aligning with changing regulatory standards and environmental policies. This is especially crucial for New Zealand, where protecting native wildlife is a national priority."

"We have shipped a container to launch the product in New Zealand, and expect to maintain a regular shipping schedule with Evicom," continued Fruendt.

SenesTech is committed to creating healthier environments by sustainably managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company's groundbreaking products, including Evolve rodent birth control, which integrates seamlessly into pest management programs, significantly enhancing their effectiveness while reducing reliance on traditional poisons. SenesTech's mission is to create cleaner cities, more efficient businesses, and healthier communities with products that are effective and sustainable.

For more information, visit https://senestech.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential scale of product deployment, and the effectiveness of Evolve in New Zealand's Predator Free 2050 initiative. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These include, but are not limited to, the successful commercialization of our products, regulatory approvals, and market acceptance. SenesTech does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

