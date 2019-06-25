Contrast Security Achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status and Launches on AWS Marketplace

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security, the pioneer in enabling "self-protecting" software by embedding vulnerability analysis and exploit prevention directly into modern software, announced today at AWS re:Inforce 2019 that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status and announced availability for their products on the AWS Marketplace via Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) contracts.

The DevOps Competency designation recognizes that Contrast Security provides a proven technology with deep expertise in helping customers implement application security within continuous integration and delivery practices on AWS.

Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency status differentiates Contrast Security as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on Continuous Integration & Continuous Delivery, Monitoring, Logging, and Performance. To receive the designation, APN members must possess a deep understanding and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. Contrast Security is part of a small group of innovative security technologies to achieve the AWS DevOps Competency.

"Scaling an application security program is a challenge most software companies have," said Rory McEntee, Director of Application Security at SAP Concur. "As a security team, we have a responsibility to integrate processes and tooling that intelligently detect security issues during the SDLC. Contrast IAST has enabled SAP Concur to leverage a decentralized quality assurance platform for monolith security testing while reporting centrally to the security team. At the same time, Contrast IAST is deployed as a completely self-service tool to development teams that are transitioning to building microservices. Between the high rate of true positives and business logic coverage not offered by the traditional SAST and DAST tools, Contrast offers a highly attractive tooling option for any security team of any maturity."

The automated and accelerated purchasing process for Contrast Security via AWS Marketplace ensures fast time-to-value for customers leveraging Contrast Security solutions to "shift security left," and deliver embedded security protections for cloud environments. This ultimately allows businesses to leverage the cloud to compete more effectively by differentiating their digital services and product offerings. AWS Marketplace streamlines customer adoption of technology such as Contrast Security via a consolidated purchase environment, resulting in pre-established terms and easy billing process.

"With the availability of Contrast Security on the AWS Marketplace, existing AWS customers can readily address their shared responsibility model with AWS and further ensure their application workloads migrating to or already running on AWS are secure," said Mike Keating, Vice President of World Wide Sales at Contrast Security. "Contrast Security helps companies to innovate faster, reduce costs, automate security without experts, and expand security to the entire application portfolio. We are excited to collaborate with AWS on this go-to-market method for bringing Contrast Security to the 100,000 current active buyers, and the growing customer base leveraging the AWS Marketplace."

Contrast Security customer, Envestnet | Yodlee , was able to increase the number of accounts and elevate the customer experience with the flexibility, reliability, and scalability that Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides. The AWS offerings have helped the company launch and integrate new applications quickly and effectively, accelerating time-to-market and providing a key competitive advantage. Implementing Contrast Security as part of their DevSecOps initiative enabled Envestnet | Yodlee to further integrate security into existing Agile and DevOps workflows and tools. In turn, that allowed them to bring their secure financial software solutions to market faster with greater confidence.

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security is the pioneer in enabling "self-protecting" software with security safeguards built directly into modern software. Only Contrast Security has sensors that work actively inside applications to uncover vulnerabilities, prevent data breaches, and secure the entire enterprise from development to operations, to production. Contrast Security breaks through the constraints of legacy, scan-based and perimeter-based software security with a unique embedded model that fundamentally transforms the economics of software security, so IT executives can finally close the crippling gap between the applications needed to run the business and the resources needed to secure them. More information can be found at www.contrastsecurity.com or by following Contrast on Twitter at @ContrastSec.

