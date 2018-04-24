Contrast Security Appoints Scott Chaykin as Vice President of Customer Success

"The success and experience of our customers is a top priority for Contrast Security. We already have a 98 percent customer satisfaction rate, but we are committed to continue to research and find new ways to deliver value to our customers," said Alan Naumann, CEO at Contrast Security. "Scott Chaykin has a long-standing track record of helping grow customer success programs. We are thrilled to have him join our team and help us scale our customer success operations globally."

Chaykin brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in scaling and transforming the post-sales customer experience for industry leading enterprise software companies. Previously, Chaykin held leadership positions in customer success and sales engineering roles at pre-IPO enterprise software startups, Cadence Design Systems and Genesys Telecommunications. During this time, he helped them grow into industry leading public companies with combined annual revenues of over $1 billion. He also served as vice president of world-wide support at Good Technology in the MDM and mobile security market, where he helped the company grow its user base and expand from an annual revenue of $50 million to over $220 million per year.

As the new vice president of customer success, Chaykin will be responsible for helping Contrast continue to lead the industry in the way it approaches customer success. Chaykin's charter is to advise customers on application security strategy and best practices, on-board new customers and support successful adoption of Contrast throughout the software development life cycle.

"Contrast is transforming the software security industry and doing something no other company has been able to do," said Scott Chaykin, vice president of customer success at Contrast Security. "I am thrilled to continue delivering on Contrast's world-class customer experience and help customers get the most value out of our solutions. My priority in this new role is to help grow and enhance Contrast's customer success program."

About Contrast Security

Contrast Security is the world's leading provider of security technology that enables software applications to protect themselves against cyberattacks, heralding the new era of self-protecting software. Contrast's patented deep security instrumentation is the breakthrough technology that enables highly accurate assessment and always-on protection of an entire application portfolio, without disruptive scanning or expensive security experts. Only Contrast has sensors that work actively inside applications to uncover vulnerabilities, prevent data breaches, and secure the entire enterprise from development, to operations, to production. More information can be found at www.contrastsecurity.com or by following Contrast on Twitter at @ContrastSec.

