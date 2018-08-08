Contrast Security joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security, a pioneer in enabling "self-protecting" software with security safeguards built directly into critical applications, today announced it joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association to help organizations understand and defend against the most common and severe external threats.

Contrast Security has collaborated with Microsoft to bring new security insights into application vulnerability and threat data for mutual customers. The integration pairs application security intelligence from the Contrast platform with security data and alerts from Microsoft's global ecosystem. Customers need to move beyond data siloes to address fast moving attackers and rapidly evolving application threats. The joint solution makes it possible to unlock highly relevant security intelligence to manage cyber risk.

The alliance fits with Contrast Security's vision of helping to make software more secure. As part of that, Contrast is focused on accelerating the number of secure applications running in Microsoft Azure and, as part of that, adding application security tooling to Visual Studio for DevOps and DevSecOps initiatives. These efforts are part of Contrast's commitment to making applications secure from the first line of code all the way through to production deployments.

"We are excited to work alongside Microsoft and the members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association," said Nikesh Shah, Director of Strategic Alliances at Contrast Security.

"Sharing our application vulnerability and threat data with other layers of security data will make our customers more secure. With these new insights, threat intelligence teams can not only stop cybersecurity attacks, but can more accurately predict future cyberattacks and prevent them from ever happening."

Ryan McGee, Director, Microsoft Security Marketing at Microsoft Corp. said, "We are pleased to have Contrast Security join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. Our customer goals are to simplify the unification and standardization of security alert management and further automate security operations for greater efficiency. With Contrast Security we can now provide our customers with signals inside the application layer that will allow them to find anomalies and recognize threats faster."

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security is the world's leading provider of security technology that enables software applications to protect themselves against cyberattacks, heralding the new era of self-protecting software. Contrast's patented deep security instrumentation is the breakthrough technology that enables highly accurate assessment and always-on protection of an entire application portfolio, without disruptive scanning or expensive security experts. Only Contrast has sensors that work actively inside applications to uncover vulnerabilities, prevent data breaches, and secure the entire enterprise from development, to operations, to production. More information can be found at www.contrastsecurity.com or by following Contrast on Twitter at @ContrastSec.

