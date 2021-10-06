Contrast Security Recognized as the Best Application Security Solution by the 2021 Tech Ascension Awards

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security, the leader in next-gen software security, today announced its Contrast Application Security Platform has been recognized as the Best Application Security Solution by the 2021 Tech Ascension Awards .

The Contrast Application Security Platform delivers the industry's only true DevSecOps platform approach with comprehensive observability and protection across the entire SDLC—from development, to test, to production. The Contrast platform includes:

Contrast Assess provides continuous vulnerability assessment that integrates seamlessly with existing SDLC processes.

Contrast OSS delivers automated software composition analysis (SCA) by detecting security and compliance vulnerabilities in third-party libraries and frameworks.

Contrast Protect observes code behavior in running applications and intelligently blocks threats with runtime protection and observability.

Contrast Scan revolutionizes static application security testing (SAST) with pipeline-native static analysis to analyze code and detect vulnerabilities early on in the SDLC with scan and remediation times dramatically faster than other SAST approaches.

"Contrast Security solves the challenges legacy application security tools present in modern software environments and it is an honor to be recognized as the Best Application Security Solution of 2021," said Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Contrast Security. "With the sheer amount of code being written by developers, and acceleration in release cycles due to digital transformation, a platform approach to application security is required. The Contrast platform enables customers to lower their security debt, improve efficiency, and lower risk from probes and attacks."

The Tech Ascension Awards recognized the very best innovations in cybersecurity. The Tech Ascension Awards judged over 500 cybersecurity applicants based on technology innovation, market research, and competitive differentiators. The class-leading vendors that received recognition from the Tech Ascension Awards showcased technology that solves critical industry challenges and produces invaluable business outcomes for their customers.

"The proliferation of ransomware, nation-state threats, and an uptick in cybercriminal activity due to COVID-19 are just some of the factors that have made a strong cybersecurity defense paramount for every business that touches sensitive data," said David Campbell, CEO, Tech Ascension Awards. "We're honored to recognize these industry leaders that have demonstrated their ability to defend organizations with unique approaches, innovative technology, and world-class talent."

To learn more about the Contrast Application Security Platform, please visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/solutions/devsecops.



About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security provides the industry's most modern and comprehensive Application Security Platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprises to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection in production.

About the Tech Ascension Awards:

The Tech Ascension Awards elevate companies that possess cutting-edge, innovative technology that solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Tech Ascension winners rise above the crowded consumer and enterprise technology industries and receive validation from an independent organization. Applicants are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The awards recognize leaders in cybersecurity, DevOps, big data and consumer technology. For information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com .

Contact:

Contrast Security

Jacklyn Kellick

[email protected]

SOURCE Contrast Security

Related Links

contrastsecurity.com

