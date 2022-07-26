Contrast Security to Showcase CodeSec at BlackHat 2022

Stop by Contrast's Booth #884 to see a live demonstration of the free enterprise-class code security testing tool for developers

LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security ( Contrast ), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure-as-they code, today announced its upcoming gold sponsorship and participation at BlackHat 2022 , which is taking place August 10-11 at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas. Attendees will get an in-depth look at CodeSec by Contrast Security, now available to all developers at no cost, at Contrast's Booth #884.

CodeSec brings the fastest and most accurate scanner to the market. It delivers enterprise-level security testing that makes code and serverless security simple and efficient with quick scan times, market-leading accuracy, actionable results and seamless integration. Developers can start scanning code and serverless environments with CodeSec to go from zero to secure in less than five minutes.

What's included in CodeSec:

CodeSec – Scan: Optimized code security for Java, JavaScript and .NET with up to 10x faster scan rates and actionable remediation guidance in a simple command-line interface.

CodeSec –Serverless: An application security tool for serverless environments in AWS Lambda Functions (Java and Python). Find more than 70% more critical vulnerabilities, and receive actionable results with 5x more true positives in seconds.

CodeSec – GitHub Actions: Secure Github pipelines with a frictionless and seamless signup process with GitHub or Google Account. Developers can also use a GitHub Action to connect with their GitHub pipeline.

Contrast Events at BlackHat 2022:

Contrast Onsite: During expo hours, attendees can stop by Booth #884 or register for a demo of Contrast's free developer tool, CodeSec , or the Contrast Secure Code Platform .

Joint Happy Hour: Contrast is hosting a joint happy hour event with GuidePoint Security from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. PT on the evening of Tuesday, August 9th at the Skyfall Lounge located within the Delano Las Vegas. Register here !

Dine with Contrast: Register here for an intimate, networking dinner with Contrast's Vice President of North American Sales John Chester.

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security secures the code that global business relies on. It is the industry's most modern and comprehensive Code Security Platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprise developers to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection to cloud and on-premise applications in production.

