Control Point Associates, Inc. Celebrates Our Tenured Employees

WARREN, N.J., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Control Point Associates, Inc., provides the unique opportunity to offer a variety of land surveying and consulting services to our clients. We honor those employees who have reached an incredible milestone and spotlight our Employee Foundation: Dedication, Experience, Tenure, and Mentorship.

President/Managing Partner:



Richard has 27 years of experience in the land surveying industry, 15 of which have been with Control Point. Throughout his years, he has found creative ways to apply new technologies on traditional surveys. Richard excels in Business Development and Marketing and has facilitated the expansion of the company from two branches, to currently eight branches throughout the Northeast.

Senior Vice President/Partner:



Paul has been with the company for 26 years with 38 years of land surveying experience. He has substantial background in construction, specializes in multi-phased developer projects, and large residential subdivisions including all stages of development and mapping.

Director of Survey:



John has 38 years of experience in the industry; maintains 14 PLS licenses, plus a NJ Professional Planner License. Safety is crucial to John, taking the time to highlight a safety strategy for the company to focus on weekly.

New York Metro Regional Manager:



Gregory has been employed with Control Point for 15 years; his career started out as a CADtech and has worked up to Regional Manager. Greg's specialties are laser scanning, Revit Modeling, and a vigorous background in interior modeling.

Senior Project Manager:



John has 31 years of experience in land surveying, with 19 of those years at Control Point. He is well-versed with the City of Philadelphia Survey Standards, and his specialties include, title issues, construction stakeout, and ALTA/NSPS Land Title Surveys.

Our Senior Crew Chiefs:



With an average of 19 years at the company, four of our Senior Crew Chiefs at Control Point are nothing short of intelligent, motivated, and dedicated. Containing a wide variety of specialties such as construction layout, boundary evidence surveys, and mentoring their crews, each Senior Crew Chief brings a vital element to the Control Point platform.

Our Project Coordinators:



Control Point has two Project Coordinators that have been with us for an average of 18 years, assisting with multiple brackets within the company. From construction layout surveying, to authoring the administrative training manual, the Project Coordinators are dedicated to success.

