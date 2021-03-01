Control Point Associates, Inc.: The Evolution of UAV Capabilities

Our certified pilots and staff provide premier solutions to today's professional survey market including construction monitoring, bridge and tower inspections, tree counts, agricultural monitoring, video marketing productions, 3D modeling, and 3D topographic mapping. Control Point Associates applies traditional survey methods along with advanced photogrammetry, thermal, and lidar technology, to enhance the final products and more value to our clients.

UAVs offer an alternative to an otherwise lengthy process. Gathering ground information in hard-to-reach places, such as dense forests, can now be acquired quickly and efficiently, saving time and money. Utilizing UAV's mitigates the risk to the surveyor as the data acquisition can be carried out in a safe environment.

Control Points Associates leads the way in evolving its methods and equipment as technology advances to ensure it continues to deliver top-quality and consistent products.

