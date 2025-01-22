Control The Flow of Business Data: Square 9's New Guide Tackles Intelligent Information Management in Detail

Square 9 Softworks

Jan 22, 2025, 09:30 ET

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Information access is crucial to nearly every facet of business, but scaling organizations frequently find that they have outgrown the systems they have in place. Square 9's new expert guide provides crucial insight to solve this challenge.

Square 9's newly released guide, The Path to Data Efficiency: A Comprehensive Guide to Intelligent Information Management, provides a roadmap for those seeking new methods to effectively manage their records and data through a successful Intelligent Information Management solution.

Intelligent Information Management (IIM) is a practice that combines strategies involving people, processes, and technology to streamline business and control the flow of information.

IIM Solutions are being adopted more frequently by organizations of all sizes. In fact, the number of organizations using 7-10 information management systems increased by 13.42% between 2018 and 2023. Moreover, 49% of organizations have achieved basic automation, with 33% using integrated systems (AIIM).

"Intelligent Information Management is the heart and center of digital automation efforts," says Stephen Young, Square 9 president and CEO. "Creating a guide as a research starting point for organizations looking to build strategies and connect their systems ensures a well-informed market that understands its needs," says Young.

About Square 9 Softworks® 

Square 9 Softworks is an industry-leading provider of an AI-powered intelligent information management platform that takes the paper out of work and makes it easier to get things done! With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit www.square-9.com.

