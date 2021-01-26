Control Your Range Hood from Anywhere with the New Zephyr Connect App

The Zephyr Connect app lets customers change the hood's fan speed and control lighting levels while cooking, serving, and dining all with a simple swipe on the smartphone. A convenient delay-off feature can be controlled via the app, which will automatically keep the hood running for up to 10 additional minutes after cooking to remove excess smoke and unwanted odors. Zephyr Connect provides notifications when it's time to clean the grease filters or replace charcoal filters and will alert users if the range hood has been left on for more than 3 hours.

"We believe customers deserve an elevated experience when interacting with our products in the kitchen," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "The Zephyr Connect app delivers with its easy-to-use interface, smart speaker integration, and features that contribute to overall peace-of-mind. There are more than 150 million smart speakers on the market today and one of the most common places to see them is in the kitchen. Zephyr Connect allows us to leverage these smart speakers so you can control the hood using your voice."

Zephyr Connect seamlessly integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices for voice activation to control the hood functions (E.g. Alexa, turn on Zephyr, or Hey Google, set Zephyr to speed 5).

In addition to the Zephyr Connect app, these new models are designed to provide the ultimate technology experience through the following innovative components: PowerWave™ Blower Technology is virtually silent, exceedingly powerful, and delivers an effective 700 CFM (Cubic Feet per Minute) per blower, or 1,300 CFM optional dual blower available on some models. LumiLight LED lights are eco-friendly and built to last with a lifetime of more than 25,000 hours. The tri-level dimmable LEDs require less energy than traditional halogen lights, are cool to the touch, and provide uniform light distribution. And Zephyr's Proximity Touch Controls are activated when someone approaches the hood, illuminating the interactive buttons to enhance easy, intuitive use.

Additional features include quick access to warranty information, a range of how-to videos, and intuitive support with high-level product diagnostics for easy access to Zephyr Product Support. Zephyr Connect will launch with the following models: Milano Island, Milano Wall, Monsoon Connect, Napoli Island, Tidal I Under-Cabinet, Tidal II Wall, and Venezia Wall. The app is available on mobile and tablet and can be downloaded via the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Zephyr Connect empowers customers to connect to what matters. For more information on Zephyr Connect, Zephyr range hoods, and Presrv™ Wine & Beverages Coolers, visit zephyronline.com.

SOURCE Zephyr

