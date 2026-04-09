CONTROLTEK Expands Canadian Team with Appointment of Timothy Beckett as Key Account Manager

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader in retail asset protection and RFID solutions, today announced the appointment of Timothy Beckett as Key Account Manager for Canada. This addition supports the company's continued growth and investment in expanding its EAS and RFID business across the Canadian market.

Timothy Beckett is hired as CONTROLTEK's Key Account Manager for Canada.

Timothy brings extensive experience in security technology, SaaS, and RFID-enabled solutions, along with a strong track record of driving revenue growth, expanding market presence, and building high-performing territories across North America. His expertise in technologies designed to protect people, places, and assets aligns closely with CONTROLTEK's focus on delivering integrated, results-driven retail security solutions.

In his role, Timothy will focus on developing key accounts, strengthening customer relationships, and driving adoption of CONTROLTEK's EAS and RFID solutions throughout Canada.

"As we continue to scale our EAS and RFID business in Canada, adding the right talent is critical," said Wade Holman, Vice President of Strategic Accounts, North America at CONTROLTEK. "Timothy brings a strong understanding of the market and a customer-first mindset that will help us deepen partnerships and deliver meaningful results for our customers."

Timothy's approach to building trusted relationships and delivering practical, outcome-focused solutions will play an important role as retailers continue to look for better visibility, stronger loss prevention, and more connected store environments.

"I'm excited to join CONTROLTEK and be part of a team focused on innovation and delivering real value to customers," said Timothy. "There is a tremendous opportunity to help retailers across Canada strengthen their operations with smarter, more connected solutions, and I look forward to contributing to that growth."

As CONTROLTEK celebrates 50 years, the company continues to invest in talent, technology, and partnerships that strengthen performance and deliver real results for customers.

For more information about CONTROLTEK and its solutions, visit www.controltekusa.com.

About CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail asset protection, and RFID solutions, helping organizations protect assets and operate with greater insight and control. For 50 years, the company has partnered with businesses across retail, financial, logistics, and other critical industries to reduce theft, improve efficiency, and deliver real-time visibility through connected, data-driven technologies.

With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and reliable execution, CONTROLTEK delivers scalable solutions that perform in the real world. For more information, visit controltekusa.com.

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SOURCE CONTROLTEK