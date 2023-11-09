ControlUp Names Tom Holland Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned, High-Integrity, Value-Driven Sales Leader Joins from Citrix as the Company's First CRO

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp , the industry leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, announced today that Tom Holland has been named as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Bringing extensive enterprise channel experience and a proven track record for building high-impact sales organizations, Holland joins ControlUp from Citrix where he held successive sales leadership positions for more than 16 years.

"At ControlUp we are on a mission to build a software powerhouse that capitalizes on the explosive market for innovative digital employee experience (DEX) solutions," said Jed Ayres, CEO, ControlUp. "Adding Tom as CRO is a central part of this strategic plan. Known as a high-integrity, value-driven leader, Tom's wealth of expertise in building high-performance teams with the operational excellence that drives both growth and maturity will quickly help ControlUp rise to capitalize on the tremendous market opportunity that lies ahead."

Holland is a respected end user computing (EUC) expert with decades of experience in the virtual desktop, DaaS and cloud workspace market. He joins ControlUp from Citrix where he was most recently Senior Vice President, Americas Sales and Services with a team of more than 800 employees and sales responsibility for all customer facing roles throughout the United States, Latin America and Canada. He has also led Citrix sales teams focused on enterprise and public sector customers. Holland joined Citrix through the company's acquisition of Reflectent Software in 2006. Prior to that he held sales leadership positions with Kintana (acquired by Mercury), Webline Communications (acquired by Cisco Systems), and True software. Holland earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from Rutgers University.

"ControlUp is perfectly positioned to transform the industry with a truly innovative and perfected approach to improving the digital employee experiences that are so critical in today's hybrid work world," said Holland. "The growth potential is exponential. I am thrilled to be a contributing guide on the ControlUp expansion journey and look forward to building the team, channel, programs, and processes that will truly accelerate our go-to-market strategy."

Holland officially joined ControlUp last quarter. He reports to ControlUp CEO Jed Ayres.

ControlUp helps IT resolve desktop issues faster, prevent tickets, and reduce spend by delivering a Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Fabric built for IT teams struggling with troubleshooting complex workspaces, support tickets, and flat budgets. With ControlUp, organizations minimize time spent troubleshooting with context-rich data and reporting, proactively identify problems while automating solutions before tickets are submitted, and consolidate tools into a single, easy-to-use web app. Learn more at www.controlup.com.

