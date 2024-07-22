Converge Taps Ribbon to Deploy Cutting-edge Optical Networking Technology

PLANO, Texas, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fiber broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. (PSE: CNVRG) is collaborating with Nasdaq-listed firm Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) to pioneer in the Philippines the latter's leading-edge Apollo optical networking system which will optimize data transmission across the internet provider's backbone network.

Converge is breaking ground on Ribbon's 5 nanometer (nm) - 140Gbaud transmission chipset that will expand its fiber network capacity from its existing 800 Gigabits per second (Gbps) to 1.2 Terabit per second (Tbps) per channel within the network, offering thrice the needed capacity for hyperscale applications that typically require around 400 Gbps.

According to Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy, the said technology will equip its network to meet the increasing demand for large-scale capacity amid the rapid surge in data consumption and acceleration of cloud-native applications and services.

"Ribbon's solution surpasses our stringent requirements for this overlay on our existing backbone, enabling us to set a new standard for innovation. This new technology will bring our customers unprecedented speed and high bandwidth availability amid the growing demand for data-intensive applications," said Uy.

Compared to the existing network technology, Ribbon's 5-nm chipset delivers superior performance, is more energy efficient, and has better heat management capabilities. This makes it one of the most sustainable technology for optical networks available today.

In the long term, these advancements are expected to not only result in significant power and cost savings for Converge but also make its network more efficient as it improves reliability, enhances data transfer speeds, and supports scalability.

Likewise, Converge is also leveraging Ribbon's Muse SDN Domain Orchestration, which provides the necessary toolsets to maximize its network capabilities and ensure peak efficiency with automation, planning, node design, and real-time control.

"We're thrilled to deepen our relationship with Converge ICT with this major new deployment. Coupled with our technology, our local presence and proven round-the-clock after-sales support are key factors in our ability to support Converge ICT as they ramp their network to meet increasing demands for capacity," said Ribbon COO and EVP Sam Bucci.

Texas-based Ribbon Communications Inc. is a global provider of real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks.

The network technology adoption is just one of the several investments Converge made over the years to augment its network infrastructure. In 2021, Converge doubled its metro backbone capacity to 800 Gbps from its previous capacity of 400 Gbps.

Recently, Converge also inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with another US-based technology leader Super Micro Computer Inc. to jointly establish AI-powered, green data centers in the Philippines.

ABOUT CONVERGE ICT SOLUTIONS, INC.

Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions, Inc. (PSE:CNVRG) is the fastest-growing fixed broadband service provider in the Philippines. It is the first to run an end-to-end pure fiber internet network in the country, providing Filipinos simple, fast, and reliable connectivity. Aside from broadband services, Converge also offers integrated data center and network solutions services.

With over 705,000 kilometers of fiber optic assets nationwide, it has one of the most extensive fiber networks in the Philippines.

With this fiber-powered network, Converge provides premium world-class digital experience for residential, enterprise, and wholesale customers.

Go to https://www.convergeict.com for more information.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

