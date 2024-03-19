Converge Technology Solutions Awarded 2024 NVIDIA Networking Partner of the Year and Canadian Partner of the Year

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) 2024 Americas award winner in the categories of Networking Partner of the Year and Canadian Partner of the Year.

NVIDIA's annual NPN Americas Partner of the Year awards honor companies in 14 categories covering AI, consulting, distribution, higher education, financial services, healthcare, integration, networking, the public sector, rising star, service delivery, software, and the Canadian market. Converge earned the 2024 Networking Partner of the Year award for the Company's expertise in driving NVIDIA high-performance networking solutions to support enhanced computing environments across various sectors and AI solutions. Additionally, Converge was awarded Canadian Partner of the Year for implementing customized NVIDIA solutions and services to meet the unique needs of the Canadian market.

"Converge is honored to have been recognized by Nvidia as both the Networking Partner of the Year and Canadian Partner of the Year at the 2024 NPN Americas Partner awards," stated Greg Berard, Converge Chief Executive Officer. "Artificial intelligence is a strategic area of business for Converge and our customers. We are excited to see our progress in the AI space recognized through these awards."

"AI is a key driver of economic growth for nations worldwide," said Craig Weinstein, Vice President of the Americas Partner Organization at NVIDIA. "Converge is recognized as the NPN Canadian Partner of the Year due to its expertise in helping Canadian organizations adopt NVIDIA AI to foster new opportunities and innovation across the nation."

The global NPN Program provides partners with the expertise required to develop, deploy, and maintain world-class accelerated computing solutions designed for today's most demanding machine learning and AI workloads.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

