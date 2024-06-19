Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Reports Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce the voting results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on Wednesday, June 19th 2024. The results of the each vote at the Company's virtual annual general and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today are set forth below.

i.                    Election of Directors

The following 10 nominees were elected as directors of Converge's board of directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Converge, or until their successors are earlier elected or appointed. The following voting results represent the total of the votes cast by proxy and electronic ballot:

Nominee

# Votes For

% Votes For

# Votes Against

% Votes Against

Shaun Maine

110,424,553

99.68 %

357,138

0.32 %

Thomas Volk

89,983,182

81.23 %

20,798,509

18.77 %

Brian Phillips

108,797,714

98.21 %

1,983,976

1.79 %

Nathan Chan

90,795,669

81.96 %

19,986,021

18.04 %

Ralph Garcea

84,132,188

75.94 %

26,649,502

24.06 %

Darlene Kelly

91,903,390

82.96 %

18,878,301

17.04 %

Toni Rinow

108,775,489

98.19 %

2,006,201

1.81 %

Wendy Bahr

110,232,449

99.50 %

549,242

0.50 %

Gayle Morris

110,451,034

99.70 %

330,657

0.30 %

Mary Hassett

110,451,537

99.70 %

330,154

0.30 %

ii.                  Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Converge until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Converge. The following voting results represent the total of the votes cast by proxy and by electronic ballot:

# Votes For

% Votes For

# Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

112,518,465

99.00 %

1,134,185

1.00 %

iii.                Amended and Restated Employee Share Purchase Plan

The resolution approving Converge's Amended and Restated Employee Share Purchase Plan (the full text of which is set out in Appendix A of Converge's Management Information Circulated dated April 30, 2024 (the "Circular")) was approved by a majority of the shareholders. The following voting results represent the total of the votes cast by proxy and electronic ballot:

# Votes For

% Votes For

# Votes Against

% Votes Against

86,059,284

77.68 %

24,722,406

22.32 %

iv.                 Renewal, Amendment and Restatement of The Long Term Incentive Plan

The resolution approving the renewal and amendment and restatement of Converge's Long Term Incentive Plan (the full text of which is set out in Appendix C of the Circular) was approved by a majority of the shareholders. The following voting results represent the total of the votes cast by proxy and electronic ballot:

# Votes For

% Votes For

# Votes Against

% Votes Against

91,090,006

82.22 %

19,691,684

17.78 %

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

