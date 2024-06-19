Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Reports Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce the voting results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on Wednesday, June 19th 2024. The results of the each vote at the Company's virtual annual general and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today are set forth below.

i. Election of Directors

The following 10 nominees were elected as directors of Converge's board of directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Converge, or until their successors are earlier elected or appointed. The following voting results represent the total of the votes cast by proxy and electronic ballot:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Against % Votes Against Shaun Maine 110,424,553 99.68 % 357,138 0.32 % Thomas Volk 89,983,182 81.23 % 20,798,509 18.77 % Brian Phillips 108,797,714 98.21 % 1,983,976 1.79 % Nathan Chan 90,795,669 81.96 % 19,986,021 18.04 % Ralph Garcea 84,132,188 75.94 % 26,649,502 24.06 % Darlene Kelly 91,903,390 82.96 % 18,878,301 17.04 % Toni Rinow 108,775,489 98.19 % 2,006,201 1.81 % Wendy Bahr 110,232,449 99.50 % 549,242 0.50 % Gayle Morris 110,451,034 99.70 % 330,657 0.30 % Mary Hassett 110,451,537 99.70 % 330,154 0.30 %

ii. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Converge until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Converge. The following voting results represent the total of the votes cast by proxy and by electronic ballot:

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 112,518,465 99.00 % 1,134,185 1.00 %

iii. Amended and Restated Employee Share Purchase Plan

The resolution approving Converge's Amended and Restated Employee Share Purchase Plan (the full text of which is set out in Appendix A of Converge's Management Information Circulated dated April 30, 2024 (the "Circular")) was approved by a majority of the shareholders. The following voting results represent the total of the votes cast by proxy and electronic ballot:

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Against % Votes Against 86,059,284 77.68 % 24,722,406 22.32 %

iv. Renewal, Amendment and Restatement of The Long Term Incentive Plan

The resolution approving the renewal and amendment and restatement of Converge's Long Term Incentive Plan (the full text of which is set out in Appendix C of the Circular) was approved by a majority of the shareholders. The following voting results represent the total of the votes cast by proxy and electronic ballot:

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Against % Votes Against 91,090,006 82.22 % 19,691,684 17.78 %

About Converge

