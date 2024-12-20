Converge To Pay December 2024 Dividend One Day Earlier Due to Holidays

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) today announced that, further to the Company's press release dated November 12, 2024, due to the December 2024 holiday schedule, Converge will pay its previously announced dividend (the "Dividend") of $0.015 per common share one day earlier, from December 28, 2024 to December 27, 2024.

The record date of December 10, 2024 (the "Record Date") for the Dividend remains unchanged. The Dividend is in respect of and is based on Converge's financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. The Dividend will be paid on December 27, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on the Record Date.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

