Conversant Group Hires General Counsel and Vice President/Corporate Controller

News provided by

Conversant Group

18 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

 Appointments Are Key to Filling Out Executive Leadership for Further Strategic Growth

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversant Group™, an innovative provider of "Secure First" infrastructure and cybersecurity services, today announced the hiring of Ron Zollman as general counsel and Harold Solis as vice president, corporate controller for the Conversant family of companies including Fenix24™, Grypho5™, and Athena7™. The Conversant family grew rapidly in 2023 with key staffing and executive hires; with these newest leadership appointments, Conversant continues to expand their executive foundations to both drive and support growth.

Zollman will be responsible for legal leadership and compliance, including legal support for all transactions, disputes and product development, risk management/insurance, and advice on business, compliance, global policy and legal concerns. He has over 25 years of legal experience, including as past chief legal and compliance officer for Boomi, the biggest SaaS data integration firm in the world; general counsel and secretary for Iomega, the Zip Drive, consumer electronics and small business IT leader; associate general counsel at EMC, the global IT leader that became a part of Dell; and was named a "NextGen Legal Leader" at Dell Technologies. Zollman is also on the board of the National Homelessness Law Center, the Board of Trustees for UC Law San Francisco and is a recurring volunteer with Just in Time for Foster Youth.

As vice president, corporate controller, Solis will be responsible for enterprise-wide accounting operations as well as accelerating and maturing analysis, policies and procedures as the company continues its strong growth in the U.S., Europe and internationally. Before joining Conversant Group, Solis was vice president, finance, and controller for LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc. (acquired by ZeroFox in April 2023), a cybersecurity technology and services company. Previously, he was vice president and controller of Apcela. He started his career at a regional accounting firm, where he provided compliance services in audit and tax work. Solis is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

"Both Ron and Harold are important additions to our team given the growth in scale and offerings throughout the Conversant family of companies," said Mark Grazman, Conversant CEO. "Besides being recognized leaders in their disciplines, they are also both deeply committed to the mission and core values of Conversant—we call it exemplifying the principles of the Good Samaritan, which our company was founded on. They are both mission-driven individuals and servant leaders, who go the extra mile to both offer and seek help from others. That is who we are, how we operate and the culture behind our success. We are pleased to welcome them to our leadership ranks!"

About Conversant Group

Conversant Group is changing the IT services paradigm with our relentless focus on "Secure First" managed services, IT infrastructure and consulting. Conversant has been a thought leader for over 14 years helping over 500 customers and entire industries get answers to the security questions they may not even know to ask. We are the world's first civilian cybersecurity force, with three time-tested battalions:

Fenix24 / Ransomware rapid response, remediation and recovery
Athena7 / IT security assessments, strategy and planning
Grypho5 / Ongoing, security-based management

Learn more at ConversantGroup.com.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Smith
[email protected]

Fenix24 is a trademark of Fenix24, Inc., and Conversant Group, Athena7 and Grypho5 are trademarks of Conversant Group, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Conversant Group

Also from this source

Conversant Group Achieves Significant 2023 Fiscal Year Growth Amid Record Demand for Its Cybersecurity Solutions

Conversant Group Achieves Significant 2023 Fiscal Year Growth Amid Record Demand for Its Cybersecurity Solutions

Conversant Group, an innovative provider of "Secure First" infrastructure and cybersecurity services, today announced record business growth as it...
Conversant Group Announces Leadership Transition Positioning Company for Continued Growth

Conversant Group Announces Leadership Transition Positioning Company for Continued Growth

Conversant Group, an innovative provider of "Secure First" infrastructure and cybersecurity services, today announced a senior leadership...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.