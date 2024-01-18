Conversant Group Hires General Counsel and Vice President/Corporate Controller

Appointments Are Key to Filling Out Executive Leadership for Further Strategic Growth

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversant Group™, an innovative provider of "Secure First" infrastructure and cybersecurity services, today announced the hiring of Ron Zollman as general counsel and Harold Solis as vice president, corporate controller for the Conversant family of companies including Fenix24™, Grypho5™, and Athena7™. The Conversant family grew rapidly in 2023 with key staffing and executive hires; with these newest leadership appointments, Conversant continues to expand their executive foundations to both drive and support growth.

Zollman will be responsible for legal leadership and compliance, including legal support for all transactions, disputes and product development, risk management/insurance, and advice on business, compliance, global policy and legal concerns. He has over 25 years of legal experience, including as past chief legal and compliance officer for Boomi, the biggest SaaS data integration firm in the world; general counsel and secretary for Iomega, the Zip Drive, consumer electronics and small business IT leader; associate general counsel at EMC, the global IT leader that became a part of Dell; and was named a "NextGen Legal Leader" at Dell Technologies. Zollman is also on the board of the National Homelessness Law Center, the Board of Trustees for UC Law San Francisco and is a recurring volunteer with Just in Time for Foster Youth.

As vice president, corporate controller, Solis will be responsible for enterprise-wide accounting operations as well as accelerating and maturing analysis, policies and procedures as the company continues its strong growth in the U.S., Europe and internationally. Before joining Conversant Group, Solis was vice president, finance, and controller for LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc. (acquired by ZeroFox in April 2023), a cybersecurity technology and services company. Previously, he was vice president and controller of Apcela. He started his career at a regional accounting firm, where he provided compliance services in audit and tax work. Solis is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

"Both Ron and Harold are important additions to our team given the growth in scale and offerings throughout the Conversant family of companies," said Mark Grazman, Conversant CEO. "Besides being recognized leaders in their disciplines, they are also both deeply committed to the mission and core values of Conversant—we call it exemplifying the principles of the Good Samaritan, which our company was founded on. They are both mission-driven individuals and servant leaders, who go the extra mile to both offer and seek help from others. That is who we are, how we operate and the culture behind our success. We are pleased to welcome them to our leadership ranks!"

About Conversant Group

Conversant Group is changing the IT services paradigm with our relentless focus on "Secure First" managed services, IT infrastructure and consulting. Conversant has been a thought leader for over 14 years helping over 500 customers and entire industries get answers to the security questions they may not even know to ask. We are the world's first civilian cybersecurity force, with three time-tested battalions:

Fenix24 / Ransomware rapid response, remediation and recovery

Athena7 / IT security assessments, strategy and planning

Grypho5 / Ongoing, security-based management

Learn more at ConversantGroup.com.

