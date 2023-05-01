Conversation with Debra Tice, Mother of Austin Tice, Polk Award-winning Journalist Held in Syria Since 2012

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

When: 1pm, Tuesday May 2

Where: National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW Washington, DC 20045 13th floor, Zenger Room

The National Press Club is hosting a news conference with Debra Tice, mother of award-winning journalist Austin Tice who has been held in Syria since 2012. She will give an update on her son's case.

Mrs. Tice is here for meetings with the Administration and her intergovernmental team. She also attended the Annual White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday night where the President spoke with passion about Austin and Evan Gershkovich and the need to bring them home. She will talk about that experience as well.

May 2 is a day of action for Austin at the Press Club where we are asking everyone to take a photo at the banner on 14th Street or the Freedom Clock in our lobby and post on social media. May 3 is World Press Freedom Day. Austin and Evan are currently the only two US journalists being held overseas.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

CONTACT: Cecily Scott Martin, [email protected], 202-662-7525

SOURCE National Press Club