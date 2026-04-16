ConverseNow and Deliverect Announce Partnership to Bring Voice AI Ordering into Unified Restaurant Order & Menu Management

Integration Enables Restaurants to Seamlessly Manage AI-Powered Voice Orders Across Digital Channels

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ConverseNow, the leading provider of Voice AI technology for restaurants, and Deliverect, a global leader in order management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership and integration designed to streamline restaurant operations and accelerate adoption of Voice AI ordering.

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Through this integration, restaurants can connect ConverseNow's fully automated Voice AI ordering platform directly into Deliverect's unified order management ecosystem. This allows phone and drive-thru voice orders to flow seamlessly alongside third-party delivery and first-party digital orders—improving operational efficiency, order accuracy, and overall guest experience.

By combining Deliverect's enterprise grade ordering and delivery management infrastructure with ConverseNow's enterprise-grade Voice AI technology, restaurants can automate high-volume voice channels, drive consistent upselling, and reduce operational friction without disrupting existing workflows.

"Voice remains one of the highest-volume ordering channels in restaurants, yet it's often the most operationally complex," said Vinay Shukla, CEO of ConverseNow. "Our partnership with Deliverect enables restaurants to bring Voice AI ordering into a unified order management environment. Together, we're helping brands increase revenue, optimize labor, and adopt AI in a practical, scalable way."

The integration supports restaurants looking to modernize operations by:

Automating phone and drive-thru ordering with enterprise-grade Voice AI

Seamlessly injecting AI-generated orders into Deliverect's order management platform

Improving order accuracy and reducing missed calls

Delivering measurable ROI through labor efficiency and consistent upsell performance

"As restaurants continue to digitize every aspect of their operations, integrating voice into the broader order management ecosystem is a natural next step," said Justin Falciola, President, Americas at Deliverect. "By partnering with ConverseNow, we're expanding the ways restaurants can capture and manage orders, helping operators simplify complexity and focus on delivering great guest experiences."

This partnership reflects growing industry demand for AI-powered automation that integrates cleanly with existing restaurant technology stacks. By aligning Voice AI ordering with centralized order management, ConverseNow and Deliverect are setting a new standard for operational integration across channels.

For more information about ConverseNow and its Voice AI solutions, visit www.conversenow.ai.

About ConverseNow

ConverseNow provides Gen-AI powered Voice AI solutions for restaurants, automating order-taking across high-volume voice channels such as phone and drive-thru. Deployed across thousands of locations, ConverseNow helps brands increase revenue, improve guest experience, and optimize labor while delivering strong unit-level economics and scalable enterprise rollouts.

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a global restaurant technology company that connects digital ordering channels directly to in-store operations, serving more than 95,000 restaurant locations worldwide. With an API-first platform and over 1,000 certified integrations, Deliverect streamlines digital ordering across carryout, delivery, catering, and in-store fulfillment. By leveraging AI-driven innovation, Deliverect empowers restaurants to anticipate demand, recover lost revenue, and grow smarter at scale. The company processes 30 million API calls daily, has powered 1+ billion orders to date, and is trusted by many of the world's largest and most innovative restaurant brands. To learn more, visit deliverect.com.

Media Contact: OIer Fano Dadebat. [email protected]

SOURCE Deliverect