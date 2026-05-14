Deliverect Partners with DataCandy to Connect Digital Ordering, Loyalty and Gift Cards Across Every Restaurant Channel

Integration unifies third-party, first-party, and in-store orders with loyalty and gift card programs to drive retention and personalized engagement

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deliverect announced today a partnership with DataCandy, a leading provider of loyalty and gift card solutions, to help quick service and enterprise restaurant operators reward and retain customers across their first-party digital ordering channels. The integration connects Deliverect's API-first, AI-powered digital ordering platform directly with DataCandy's loyalty engine, giving operators a unified way to recognize and reward guests across all their owned channels.

As digital ordering grows more fragmented, multi-unit operators are increasingly investing in their own web, app, and in-store channels to build direct relationships with guests and reduce reliance on third-party marketplaces, where customer data sits with the platform rather than the brand. The Deliverect–DataCandy integration is built to maximize the value of those owned channels, ensuring every first-party order automatically feeds into a single, recognizable customer profile.

"Every first-party order is an opportunity for a restaurant to show a customer they are valued," said Ben Jackson, VP, Direct Sales at DataCandy. "By connecting Deliverect's ordering platform directly to our loyalty engine, we're helping operators turn their owned channels into the most personal, most rewarding way for guests to order."

Unified Loyalty Across Every First-Party Channel

Through the integration, first-party orders processed by Deliverect, including those from branded web and app channels, kiosks, and in-store points of sale, are automatically linked to the corresponding DataCandy loyalty profile. Customers earn and redeem points consistently across every owned ordering channel, while operators gain a single view of guest behavior and program performance.

The integration also eliminates the operational friction that has historically limited loyalty program effectiveness. Staff no longer need to manually reconcile points between systems, and loyalty status is recognized automatically at checkout, reducing errors and improving the guest experience. By linking order-level detail with each loyalty member's profile, restaurant operators can move beyond generic discount campaigns toward personalized offers informed by actual ordering habits.

From Customer Acquisition to Customer Retention

By consolidating first-party ordering and loyalty data in a single, connected stack, the partnership gives restaurant operators the infrastructure to shift investment from high-cost customer acquisition toward sustainable, data-driven retention on the channels they own. Centralized insights help operators evaluate loyalty program performance without stitching together multiple reports, while integrated rewards support a smoother path from first-time digital order to repeat guest.

"It's a privilege to partner with a recognized leader like DataCandy, trusted by thousands of merchants to power their loyalty and gift card programs," said Don MacMillan, Head of Partnerships, North America at Deliverect. "Loyalty only works when it's effortless, for the guest and for the operator. This integration makes that possible across every first-party channel a restaurant uses."

The integration is available now to Deliverect and DataCandy customers, reinforcing Deliverect's commitment to helping restaurant operators get more value from the digital channels they own.

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a global AI-Powered restaurant technology company that connects digital ordering channels directly to in-store operations, serving more than 95,000 restaurant locations worldwide. With an API-first platform and over 1,000 certified integrations, Deliverect streamlines digital ordering across carryout, delivery, catering, and in-store fulfillment. By leveraging AI-driven innovation, Deliverect empowers restaurants to anticipate demand, recover lost revenue, and grow smarter at scale. The company processes 30 million API calls daily, has powered 1.5 billion orders to date, and is trusted by many of the world's largest and most innovative restaurant brands. To learn more, visit deliverect.com.

About DataCandy

DataCandy leads the industry in providing loyalty and gift card solutions, empowering businesses to enhance customer loyalty, drive repeat business, and boost revenue through personalized engagement strategies. With a robust suite of solutions and advanced analytics, DataCandy enables businesses to tailor loyalty and gift card programs to meet their specific needs and objectives, ensuring optimal management and performance.

Media Contact:

Oier Fano Dadebat

Senior Content Marketing Manager, PR&Comms at Deliverect

[email protected]

SOURCE Deliverect