Deliverect Launches AI Agents and Smart Assistants to Supercharge Restaurant Sales, Protect Digital Revenue, and Maximise Efficiency

The intelligent engine for digital revenue, now available to UK clients, with Australia, New Zealand and North America to follow.

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deliverect, the global restaurant technology platform serving more than 95,000 locations across 78 countries, today launched Deliverect AI: a digital workforce of autonomous agents and smart assistants that continuously rewrite digital restaurant menus to increase revenue, resolve technical issues before they cost operators money, and replace labour intensive manual tasks that have historically taken weeks of work and tens of thousands of dollars in agency costs.

Speed Speed

Deliverect AI is available to all clients in the selected launch markets on the Deliverect platform, which is trusted by enterprise-level brands including Burger King, KFC, Taco Bell, Papa John's, Pret, and many others. The launch marks the company's evolution from passive automation, where the platform provides infrastructure to centralise digital order management, to active intelligence, where AI agents autonomously grow digital sales, protect revenue, and maximise operational efficiency.

The Autonomous Menu Agents

The Autonomous Menu Agents analyse live purchasing data at the individual location level and automatically reconfigure the layout and visibility of menu items on an ongoing basis as new orders come in. Products that have been selling well gain prominence. Strategic upsells are introduced. Underperforming items are deprioritised.

The result is a digital menu that continuously optimises itself to meet the operator's chosen objective, whether that is maximising average order value, increasing order quantity, promoting high-margin products, or growing overall store revenue, with no manual input at any stage.

The Autonomous Support Agents

The Autonomous Support Agents monitor digital ordering operations in real time and proactively resolve technical issues and errors before they affect online margins. An unsynced menu, a broken integration, or an undetected outage can silently cost a location significant revenue in lost orders. These agents detect anomalies, diagnose root causes, and act automatically to ensure that revenue streams remain uninterrupted across every location and every channel.

The Smart Assistants

The Smart Assistants enable enterprise-level brands to transform the presentation of their entire digital menus within minutes in response to live events such as a World Cup semi-final, a Champions League final, or a regional festival, generating themed background imagery, localised descriptions, and promotional content across hundreds of locations simultaneously and in any language.

The assistant changes the visual layer of the menu, including backgrounds, imagery, descriptions, and settings, but never modifies the actual food items themselves. This type of activation currently takes brands weeks of coordination across brand, creative, localisation, and operations teams, at a cost of tens of thousands of dollars per campaign. The Smart Assistant eliminates that cost and timeline entirely.

Deliverect AI is available immediately to all existing clients in the United Kingdom, with the same introductory offer extending to Australia, New Zealand, and North America in the coming weeks.

The Beginning of AI Agents Platform

Today's launch is the first commercial deployment of Deliverect's AI agents platform, a broader framework of autonomous agents designed to support operations, assist in tasks, and optimize performance across every dimension of digital restaurant management.

The viability of this model has already been proven: prior to today's announcement, a separate Deliverect AI agent autonomously designed, deployed, and optimised a marketing promotion for KFC that produced a 118% increase in sales, with no human involvement at any stage.

Industry Perspective

Zhong Xu, CEO and Co-founder of Deliverect, said: "We built Deliverect to give restaurants control of their digital operations. Today, we are giving them the intelligent engine to grow their digital revenue. These agents do not only assist human teams. They perform the work: optimising every menu, protecting every dollar of digital income, and executing in minutes what used to take weeks and cost thousands of dollars. Every operational task on our platform can now be handled by an agent, and we intend to build them all."

Platform Scale

Deliverect's platform processes over 30 million API calls daily, has powered more than one billion orders, and maintains over 1,000 certified integrations worldwide. Its enterprise clients include Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC, Papa John's, Pret a Manger, Unilever, and all seven of the world's largest pizza chains. Founded in 2018, the company is valued at over €1 billion.

With today's launch, Deliverect becomes one of the first restaurant technology platforms to deploy commercially available autonomous AI agents at a global scale.

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a global restaurant technology company that connects digital ordering channels directly to in-store operations, serving more than 95,000 restaurant locations worldwide. With an API-first platform and over 1,000 certified integrations, Deliverect streamlines digital ordering across carryout, delivery, catering, and in-store fulfillment. By leveraging AI-driven innovation, Deliverect empowers restaurants to anticipate demand, recover lost revenue, and grow smarter at scale. The company processes 30 million API calls daily, has powered 1+ billion orders to date, and is trusted by many of the world's largest and most innovative restaurant brands. To learn more, visit deliverect.com.

Media Contact

Oier Fano Dadebat

Senior Content Marketing Manager, PR & Communications

Deliverect

[email protected]

SOURCE Deliverect