Conversion of all Class A Shares in Medivir to Class B Shares - Prospectus Published

STOCKHOLM, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB ("Medivir" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that the prospectus, which has been prepared as a result of the conversion of all class A shares in Medivir to class B shares, is now available on Medivir's website, www.medivir.se. The prospectus is also available at Medivir's office, Lunastigen 7, SE-141 44 Huddinge, Sweden, and can be ordered from Medivir by phone +46(0)8 5468 31 00.
The conversion entails that all shares in the Company will be class B shares. As each class A share carries ten votes and each class B share carries one vote, the conversion of the class A shares, 474,769 in total, means that the aggregate number of votes in Medivir decreases from 28,560,739 to 24,287,818. The total number of shares in Medivir is not affected. The new class B shares will start trading at Nasdaq Stockholm around 5 April 2018.
About Medivir
Medivir is a research-based pharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology. We have a leading competence within protease inhibitor design and nucleotide/nucleoside science and we are dedicated to develop innovative pharmaceuticals that meet great unmet medical needs. Medivir is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap List (ticker: MVIR). www.medivir.com.
