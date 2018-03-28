Conversion of all Class A Shares in Medivir to Class B Shares - Prospectus Published

The conversion entails that all shares in the Company will be class B shares. As each class A share carries ten votes and each class B share carries one vote, the conversion of the class A shares, 474,769 in total, means that the aggregate number of votes in Medivir decreases from 28,560,739 to 24,287,818. The total number of shares in Medivir is not affected. The new class B shares will start trading at Nasdaq Stockholm around 5 April 2018.

