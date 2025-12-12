Convoy of Hope Again Named to Forbes' 2025 List of America's Top Charities

Humanitarian Organization Ranked on Distinguished List for the Seventh Year in a Row

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoy of Hope , a global humanitarian and disaster response organization, has once again been recognized on Forbes' annual list of America's Top 100 Charities, ranking 27 among the largest and most impactful nonprofits in the United States.

With more than 1.5 million charitable organizations operating across the country, Convoy's placement among the top 30 charities reflects both its growing reach and its strong track record of stewardship, fundraising efficiency and charitable commitment. This is the latest in a multi-year run of Convoy of Hope being featured on the prestigious Forbes list.

"Being recognized again by Forbes is a tremendous honor, but it ultimately points to the faithfulness and generosity of those who choose to partner with Convoy of Hope," said Ethan Forhetz, Vice President of Public Engagement at Convoy of Hope. "Since our founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has delivered $3.5 billion worth of relief supplies to hundreds of millions of people around the world. None of that happens without individuals, churches, businesses and organizations who believe in delivering hope where it's needed most."

The Forbes Top 100 Charities list evaluates nonprofit organizations on more than just size. Factors such as fundraising efficiency and how effectively each dollar is turned into program impact play a key role in determining where charities rank. Convoy of Hope has consistently earned high marks in these areas, demonstrating its commitment to accountability and impact.

Meeting Urgent Needs and Investing in Long-Term Recovery

In 2025 alone, Convoy of Hope responded to 88 disasters — including hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, earthquakes, wildfires and other crises — bringing food, clean water, shelter, other emergency supplies and tangible hope to communities in need.

"The work doesn't end when the headlines fade," Forhetz continued. "Convoy's teams are not only on the ground in the first critical hours after a disaster, but we also stay to help families and communities rebuild and regain stability. Our long-term recovery strategies are designed to restore livelihoods, strengthen local resilience, and give people the tools they need for a better future."

Beyond disaster response, Convoy of Hope serves vulnerable communities around the world through programs focused on children's feeding, women's empowerment, agriculture and community development, all in partnership with local churches, organizations and leaders.

Convoy of Hope is a global, humanitarian aid organization, partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies to offer help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 300 million people and counting. Visit convoyofhope.org to learn more.

