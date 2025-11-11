Convoy of Hope Providing 10 Million Meals to Feed Neighbors in Need

As families across America struggle to make ends meet, "Just $10 provides 30 meals for families in need."

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing needs for American families at this time, Convoy of Hope has announced an ambitious initiative to provide 10 million meals to families across the United States between now and the end of the year. Through partnerships with food pantries, churches, civic organizations and other local groups, Convoy is committed to resourcing communities and ensuring families have what they need as the holiday season approaches.

Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has helped millions of Americans put food on their tables. The "Helping Neighbors in Need" initiative continues that legacy of compassion and practical support at a time when more than 135 million Americans are struggling to make ends meet, many of whom include working families with full-time jobs and single working parents striving to provide for their children.

"As we are seeing more of our neighbors in America struggling from paycheck to paycheck, Convoy of Hope is working to bring relief to families," said Ethan Forhetz, Vice President of Public Engagement for Convoy of Hope. "We know food pantries and churches are receiving more requests for help, so Convoy is equipping them to meet the grocery needs of more people in their communities across the United States."

Convoy of Hope's network of partners is distributing meals in communities nationwide, including smaller markets where local churches and civic groups are already serving families in need. The organization's team is coordinating closely with these partners to ensure that every truckload of food, about 30,000 pounds per load, reaches trusted hands who can deliver directly to their neighbors.

"With prices rising and winter weather ahead, many families are facing the impossible choice between paying for heat, rent and groceries. We want them to know they're not alone," Forhetz added. "Convoy is committed to helping them make it through this season with dignity and hope. Together we can make a difference for millions of people who just need a helping hand."

By the end of this year, 400 truckloads of food will have been shipped to communities across the country.

For more information and to donate, visit: convoy.org/neighbors.

Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 300 million people and counting.

