Convoy of Hope to Bring Holiday Relief to 800 Texas Hill Country Families Impacted by July 4 Floods

"After large-scale disasters, families must focus on essentials—housing, meals, repairs and basic stability," said Ethan Forhetz, Vice President of Public Engagement and National Spokesperson for Convoy of Hope. "But for children, the emotional impact can linger long after the floodwaters recede. This gift delivery allows us to remind families that they are seen, supported and not forgotten—especially during the holidays."

Convoy of Hope will distribute the toys in early December throughout the affected region, ensuring children of all ages receive age-appropriate gifts. The initiative provides parents—many still navigating insurance claims, temporary housing and long-term recovery—with an added measure of relief during an already challenging season.

"We're grateful for partners like Target whose generosity strengthens communities and restores hope," Forhetz said. "These toys represent far more than a holiday gift. They symbolize compassion, encouragement and the power of kindness to transform moments of hardship into moments of joy for these families."

Since early July, Convoy of Hope has delivered more than half a million pounds of essential supplies, including food, water, cleaning materials, hygiene items and recovery resources. The organization continues to coordinate with community leaders, government agencies and partnering nonprofits to support long-term recovery needs.

Convoy of Hope is a global humanitarian and disaster relief organization that partners with local churches, corporations, civic organizations, and government agencies to serve vulnerable communities. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has empowered and assisted more than 300 million people in 130+ countries through disaster response, hunger relief, women's empowerment, and community development programs. Learn more at Convoy.org.

