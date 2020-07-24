Convoy of Hope Delivers 50 Million Meals.

Convoy of Hope's fleet of semi-trucks continue to roll across the nation delivering food and much needed relief to communities hit hard by the pandemic. "While we've accomplished a lot because of the generosity of donors, corporations, churches and civic groups, there's still so much need — and it's not going away any time soon," said Donaldson. "We're incredibly grateful to have reached this milestone, but now isn't the time to take a step back."

In addition, Convoy of Hope has provided millions of meals to children and families around the world that are struggling to survive the pandemic.

Follow Convoy of Hope's COVID-19 response at convoyofhope.org/coronavirus , where you will find videos, photos and stories from around the world.

To schedule an interview with a Convoy of Hope representative, please contact Jessica Blake, public relations director, at [email protected] or (417) 838-3015.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a faith-­based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator for 17 consecutive years. Convoy of Hope has served more than 130 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit convoyofhope.org .

Contact

Jessica Blake – Public Relations Director

(417) 838-3015

[email protected]

Jeff Nene – National Spokesperson

(417) 860-2196

[email protected]

SOURCE Convoy of Hope

Related Links

https://www.convoyofhope.org/

