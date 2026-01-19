Professional Golfer Bubba Watson Named Global Ambassador of Hope for Convoy of Hope

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoy of Hope , a faith-based humanitarian relief organization known for bringing help and hope to people impacted by poverty, disaster and crisis around the world, today announced that Bubba and Angie Watson have been named Global Ambassadors of Hope.

Left to Right: Kevin Kring of Convoy of Hope, Bubba Watson, Angie Watson, Jon French of Convoy of Hope

Bubba is a professional golfer, two times Masters champion and Captain of the LIV Golf team, RangeGoats GC, and Angie, his wife, is a former professional basketball player who played in WNBA and Europe. This couple, along with the RangeGoats team, started a community outreach initiative called " Goats Give Back " with Convoy of Hope, which donates goats to agrarian families in need around the world.

The Global Ambassador of Hope is an honorary role created to recognize and celebrate a leader whose values, generosity, legacy and commitment to compassion align with Convoy of Hope's mission. As a visible and inspirational partner, the Watsons will use their platform to amplify Convoy of Hope's work and help inspire others to join in bringing tangible support to those in need.

In their role, the Watsons will collaborate with Convoy of Hope to elevate the organization's outreach through public visibility, storytelling, and personal example. The partnership is designed to help expand awareness, open doors to new relationships, and share stories of compassion and transformation across the globe.

"Angie and I personally believe in the mission of Convoy of Hope," Watson said. "We are honored to serve as Global Ambassadors and hope that our involvement can help generate awareness and support for their mission around the world".

As Global Ambassador of Hope, the Watsons will help amplify Convoy of Hope's mission by sharing key campaign and disaster-response updates, recording video messages for events and supporters and offering personal testimonials about why Convoy's work matters. They will also help introduce Convoy to new friends and partners, support fundraising efforts, and contribute special auction items or experiences. Watson may also join Convoy for field visits or interviews to help tell stories of hope, generosity and faith in action.

These expressions are not obligations, rather opportunities that are meaningful, authentic and aligned with the Watsons' own voice and public platform.

"We are proud to welcome Bubba and Angie Watson as Global Ambassadors for the mission of Convoy of Hope," said President Hal Donaldson. "Their love for people, commitment to faith and their generosity serve as an example to all of us. We are grateful for their willingness to use their platform and influence to serve children and families in need around the world."

Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 300 million people and counting. Visit convoyofhope.org to learn more.

Bubba Watson's RangeGoats GC is a LIV Golf team built on the belief that golf is at its best when it lifts people up. Founded on the vision of captain Bubba Watson, RangeGoats GC embraces a playful, heartfelt, and inclusive approach to the game, bringing energy, authenticity, and joy to a sport rooted in tradition. Defined by values such as hard work, fairness, and opportunity for all, the team prides itself on being relatable, community-minded, and unapologetically different.

Contact

Ethan Forhetz

VP of Public Engagement, Convoy of Hope

417.851.4645

[email protected]

SOURCE Convoy of Hope