Convoy of Hope Is Serving Survivors of Hurricane Helene

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoy of Hope teams are in North Carolina and Florida, where Hurricane Helene made landfall last week as a Category 4 storm. Disaster response teams have already staged numerous distributions for survivors, providing them with food, water, hygiene kits, cleaning supplies and tarps. Additional truckloads of supplies are being sent from Convoy's World Distribution Center to North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina to serve storm survivors in those states.

A Convoy of Hope volunteer puts a case of water into the trunk of a Hurricane Helene survivor in Perry, Florida. A volunteer with Convoy of Hope delivers a bag of groceries to a survivor of Hurricane Helene in Perry, Florida.

At least 160 people in the Southeast have lost their lives in the storm. One county in North Carolina alone has reported 30 deaths. More than 2 million people in the region are currently without power. Tens of thousands of people are also without clean drinking water, internet access or cell phone service.

To help Convoy in its response, go to convoy.org/helene .

Members of the press can download response videos at vimeo.com/showcase/convoypress (Password: coh). Pictures are also available for download here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/r1ypotstf32sjfnsc2kpp/AFJdCK76lk_kn2uOLL7VVro?rlkey=hypq93xof9830532ffq38nrhj&e=1&st=ms55q0h1&dl=0

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 250 million people and counting. Visit convoyofhope.org to learn more.

Contact

Ethan Forhetz

Vice President of Public Engagement & National Spokesperson

(417) 848-8123

[email protected]

SOURCE Convoy of Hope