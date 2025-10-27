Convoy of Hope Mobilizes to Aid Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa Devastates the Island

Humanitarian Organization Sends Emergency Relief Supplies and Prepares for Long-term Recovery Amid Category 5 Storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Melissa bears down on Jamaica with life-threatening winds, flooding and a storm surge, Convoy of Hope is deploying resources to aid those in the storm's path. The leading disaster-response humanitarian organization is coordinating with partners and local contacts to send truckloads of essential supplies—including food, clean drinking water, hygiene kits, baby care products and more—to support survivors in the days and weeks ahead.

Airports across Jamaica were closed ahead of the storm, making evacuation nearly impossible. Hundreds of shelters have opened as residents brace for impact. Melissa has already killed three people in Haiti and one person in the Dominican Republic.

Meteorologists warn the storm could drop up to 40 inches of rain and push over 10 feet of catastrophic storm surge onto the southern coast. Sustained winds have reached 165 mph, making Melissa one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Caribbean. It will cause "extensive infrastructure damage" that will cut off communities, the National Hurricane Center warned.

"Convoy of Hope is actively mobilizing resources and team members to meet the needs of the people of Jamaica," said Ethan Forhetz, Convoy of Hope's spokesperson. "This is a catastrophic storm, and so many people need our help. Convoy is committed to delivering hope to Jamaica as quickly as possible."

Convoy's disaster services team is already in motion, moving shipments to ports and working to expedite transport. The organization's response strategy emphasizes both immediate relief and sustainable recovery, ensuring communities have access to long-term support once emergency needs are met.

Convoy of Hope has extensive experience responding to hurricanes and natural disasters worldwide. In 2024, the organization responded to 99 disasters, including the California wildfires, Central Texas floods and Hurricanes Milton and Helene. In fact, Convoy has continued long-term recovery work in Los Angeles following the fires, and in six U.S. states following Hurricane Helene. The organization also maintained a five-year response in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

"We're ready to help for the long haul," Forhetz added. "Our goal is to stand with communities not only in the days after disaster strikes, but through the years of recovery that follow."

While the full impact of Hurricane Melissa will take some time to assess, Convoy's teams are preparing immediate relief efforts. Its robust network, supported by volunteers, church partners and civic organizations, continues to allow Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies and provide continued aid as needs evolve.

Forhetz is available for interviews to discuss Hurricane Melissa, Convoy's disaster response efforts and the organization's commitment to helping communities recover from catastrophic events.

For more information, visit: https://convoyofhope.org/disaster-relief/hurricane-melissa-response-convoy-is-on-the-way/

Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 300 million people and counting.

Media Contact:

Jon D. Wilke

[email protected]

270-293-7818

SOURCE Convoy of Hope