Convoy of Hope Responds to Deadly Hawaii Fires

News provided by

Convoy of Hope

15 Aug, 2023, 17:17 ET

Delivering help and hope to the island of Maui 

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 8, deadly wildfires hit the Hawaiian island of Maui, taking lives, causing mass destruction, and displacing thousands of people from their homes. Convoy of Hope's team is on the ground, working with partners to respond to immediate needs by distributing food, water, hygiene kits and other essential supplies. 

With help from Convoy's strategically located Regional Distribution Center in Sacramento, California, supplies will arrive a week sooner than planned.

Continue Reading
Convoy of Hope's Disaster Services team delivers essential supplies to survivors of the Maui wildfires. Convoy is working on the island to deliver life-sustaining supplies. (PRNewsfoto/Convoy of Hope)
Convoy of Hope's Disaster Services team delivers essential supplies to survivors of the Maui wildfires. Convoy is working on the island to deliver life-sustaining supplies. (PRNewsfoto/Convoy of Hope)

Convoy has responded to 46 natural disasters around the world so far this year.

About Convoy of Hope
Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 200 million people and counting. Each year since 2002, Charity Navigator has awarded its highest rating to the organization — recognizing Convoy as a Four-Star Charity. Visit convoyofhope.org to learn more.

Contact
Ethan Forhetz
National Spokesperson
(417) 848-8123
[email protected]

SOURCE Convoy of Hope

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.