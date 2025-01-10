Convoy of Hope Serves Survivors of Greater Los Angeles Wildfires

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoy of Hope is delivering relief supplies to the greater Los Angeles area to serve those affected by the massive wildfires currently burning there. Semi truckloads of supplies, including food, bottled water and hygiene items, are being delivered from Convoy's Regional Distribution Center in Sacramento.

These fires are the most destructive in LA history. Hurricane-force winds drove the fires earlier this week, igniting block after block.

"The scope of devastation is staggering, We are working to bring comfort to survivors and give them hope for tomorrow." Post this

"The scope of the devastation is staggering," said Ethan Forhetz, Convoy of Hope's national spokesperson. "So many people are forced to evacuate, not knowing if their homes will be there when they return. We are working to bring comfort to survivors and give them hope for tomorrow."

Convoy is working with partners, including churches and other NGOs, to coordinate distributions of supplies. Donations can be made at convoy.org/fires

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 300 million people and counting. Visit convoyofhope.org to learn more.

Contact

Ethan Forhetz

Vice President of Public Engagement & National Spokesperson

(417) 848-8123

[email protected]

SOURCE Convoy of Hope